KAPSARC’s new energy-economics products support Vision 2030

Arab News

  • The annual growth for data insights was around 200 percent, as the center has published nine this year compared with three in 2018
King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has created four new energy-economics products during 2019, aiming to highlight the hottest topics locally and globally.
The new products are seeking to support decision-makers to reach Vision 2030 goals by providing pivotal insights and recommendations to ensure energy security, diversify economic resources, and curb climate change.
Five podcasts, 20 instant insights, nine commentaries, and 12 open models and tools have launched in 2019, seeking to discuss new challenges in the areas of the economy, water, energy, environment, and technology, with analyses and solutions by the center’s researchers.
During this year, the center’s publications in 10 initiatives — including energy, the economy, oil, electricity, transportation, and climate change — rose by 32.5 percent compared with last year, from 86 to 114 studies.

NUMBER

10 - Initiatives KAPSARC focused on: Evaluation of public investment projects, future of transport and fuel demand, future of energy, oil and gas markets, climate change, electricity sector transition, economic diversification, energy and economic vulnerability and models, data, and tools.

The annual growth for data insights was around 200 percent, as the center has published nine this year compared with three in 2018. KAPSARC focused on 10 key initiatives, which include: Evaluation of public investment projects, future of transport and fuel demand, future of energy, oil and gas markets, climate change, electricity sector transition, economic diversification, energy and economic vulnerability and models, data, and tools.
This year, the center introduced more than 1,250 open access models and research tools to advance the understanding of energy economics and environment policy pathways. The yearly average increase was 13.6 percent, as the number of open access tools last year was 1,100. KAPSARC also offers 12 new models and tools this year.
KAPSARC is a nonprofit global institution located in Riyadh, dedicated to independent research into energy economics, policy, technology, and the environment across all types of energy. The center is focused on finding solutions for the most effective and productive use of energy to enable economic and social progress nationally, regionally, and globally.

