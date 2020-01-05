SGS signs ground handling contract with Flynas

You are here

The agreement was signed by Saudi Ground Services Company Chief Executive Officer Capt. Fahd Cynndy and Bandar Al-Muhanna, chief executive of Flynas.
The Saudi Ground Services Company (SGS), a provider of ground handling services across all airports in the Kingdom, has signed a contract worth SR1 billion ($267 million) with Flynas, the Saudi low-cost carrier, to provide ground handling services to domestic and international flights.
Under the five-year agreement, which came into effect on Jan. 1, SGS will provide ramp and passenger services to keep pace with the expansionary flight plans of Flynas at all 28 airports in the Kingdom.
The company expects the deal to enhance business sustainability, boost cash flows, and positively impact its financial results as of the first quarter of 2020.
Commenting on the agreement, SGS Chief Executive Capt. Fahd Cynndy said: “The Saudi Ground Services Company is always proud to provide ground handling services to domestic and international airlines, and today we are pleased to sign a deal with the national carrier Flynas, our success partner, to increase the operational strategy of Flynas at all airports in the Kingdom.”
He added: “The new contract is an essential part of our strategy to continue serving direct and indirect customers — airlines, passengers and logistics providers.”

Capt. Fahd Cynndy, SGS Chief Executive

Capt. Fahd Cynndy, SGS Chief Executive

Bandar Al-Muhanna, chief executive of Flynas, expressed his happiness over the signing of the contract with the largest ground services providers in the Kingdom to serve guests, starting from the booking of tickets until the end of the travel journey.
Al-Muhanna added: “The Saudi Ground Services Company has the operational readiness to keep pace with the expansion plans of Flynas over the next five years.”
Flynas operates more than 1,200 flights a week to 35 domestic and international destinations on its fleet of 30 aircraft. Meanwhile, the Saudi Ground Services Company in 2019 provided ground handling services to more than 46,000 flights of Flynas at all airports across the Kingdom. Their activities range from face-to-face passenger services through seamless execution of the hundreds of complex behind-the-scenes operations that keep aircraft flying on-time, to keeping passengers and their possessions together.

