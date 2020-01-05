You are here

Israel’s opposition seeks swift end to Netanyahu immunity bid

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 5, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 05 January 2020
AFP

  • Netanyahu announced his bid for immunity just two months before the March 2 general election
JERUSALEM: The Israeli opposition pushed Sunday for parliament to swiftly address Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request, potentially speeding up the embattled leader’s appearance in court.
Netanyahu announced his bid for immunity just two months before the March 2 general election, with opponents slamming the move as a ploy to delay legal proceedings.
The current parliament was not expected to address the matter, but members of the centrist Blue and White alliance have sought to kick-start the procedure in order to reject the immunity request before polls.
Their effort to form the parliamentary committee — a necessary initial step — gained the approval Sunday of the Knesset’s legal adviser.
The fact that the parliament was in a transition period was not sufficient grounds “to prevent the house Knesset committee and plenum from discussing and decreeing on immunity requests,” legal adviser Eyal Yinon told Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein.
The request to form the house committee was signed by factions representing 65 lawmakers, which would constitute a majority in favor of denying Netanyahu immunity among the 120 Knesset members.
But the creation of the house committee may be thwarted, as Edelstein is seeking to block the preliminary step of forming an arrangement committee.
The parliamentary speaker, a member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, has requested Yinon’s legal advice on whether he has the authority to do so.
“After receiving the opinion, Edelstein will announce his decision,” his spokesman told AFP.
Blue and White, led by Netanyahu’s main challenger Benny Gantz, warned the speaker to not “quash the sanctity of Israel’s democracy.”
“We call upon him to allow for the establishment of a Knesset committee to discuss Netanyahu’s request for immunity,” a statement from the movement said.
Netanyahu was charged by the attorney general in November with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases.
The Likud leader denies the allegations and accuses prosecutors and the media of a witch hunt.
A sitting prime minister is only required to step down once convicted and after all avenues of appeal have been exhausted.
Likud and Blue and White were deadlocked in April and September elections, prompting a third national poll within a year.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu immunity

Jordan starts getting gas from Israel despite heated opposition

Protesters in Iraq slam Iranian, US ‘occupiers’

Updated 06 January 2020
Arab News

Protesters in Iraq slam Iranian, US ‘occupiers’

  • Amid Soleimani fallout, parliament calls for all foreign troops to quit
Updated 06 January 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Protesters in Iraq denounced both Iran and the US as “occupiers” on Sunday as the fallout continued from the death of Iranian warlord Qassem Soleimani.

The Iraqi parliament voted for all foreign troops to leave, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said all US forces in the Middle East would pay the price for Soleimani’s death, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran was likely to “make a mistake and … go after some of our forces in Iraq or northeast Syria.”

Soleimani, the Quds Force chief who set up and controlled proxy militias for Iran throughout the Middle East, was killed by a US drone missile strike near Baghdad airport early on Friday.

Black-clad mourners packed the Iranian city of Mashhad on Sunday as a coffin carrying Soleimani’s remains was paraded through the streets.

“Iran is wearing black, revenge, revenge,” they chanted as darkness fell and they followed the truck carrying the coffin toward the floodlit Imam Reza shrine.

In Iraq, however, attempts to hail Soleimani as a hero were resisted. Many Iraqis blame him for propping up the government they have been trying to bring down since early October, and protesters in the southern city of Nasiriyah blocked a mourning procession for him.

In Diwaniyah, also in the south, hundreds of young Iraqis marched through the streets chanting: “No to Iran, no to America.” One protester said: “We’re taking a stance against the two occupiers.”

Meanwhile, Iraq’s parliament called on Sunday for all foreign military forces to leave.

“The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, air space or water for any reason,” the resolution said.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said Soleimani’s killing marked a new chapter in the history of the Middle East, and revenge attacks on the US military in the region would force them to withdraw “humiliated, defeated and in terror ... as they left in the past.”

Topics: Iraq Iran US

Iraq parliament demands removal of US troops after Soleimani killing
King Salman calls Iraqi president, expresses Kingdom’s keenness on stability in Iraq

Students, youth wing of pro-ruling party outfit clash in India’s capital
Protesters in Iraq slam Iranian, US ‘occupiers’
Lebanese refuse Nasrallah’s ‘declaration of war’ on US
Pompeo sees ‘real likelihood’ Iran will try to hit US troops
Saudi DJs take their turn to shine in the Kingdom

Print Edition
