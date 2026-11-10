DUBAI: Lebanese Jordanian actress Andria Tayeh is set to star in, co-write and executive produce “Die For You,” an upcoming psychological horror-thriller from Lebanese writer and director Daniel Habib.

“Die For You” is an upcoming psychological horror-thriller. (Supplied)

The 25-year-old actress, best known for her role in Netflix’s “AlRawabi School for Girls,” will play the film’s lead character, Tamara, as well as co-write the screenplay with Habib. The project marks a new creative chapter for the actress, who is moving into writing and producing.

Set in Beirut, “Die For You” follows Tamara, a young and ambitious Lebanese architect whose life takes a terrifying turn after she becomes involved with two wealthy brothers from a politically influential family. What begins as a promising opportunity to advance her career gradually spirals into a nightmare, drawing her into a dangerous world of power, manipulation, betrayal and violence.

“Die For You” is from Lebanese writer and director Daniel Habib. (Supplied)

The film combines psychological horror with survival-thriller elements and explores the consequences of unchecked power through the eyes of a young woman forced to fight for her life.

Habib previously co-wrote and co-directed the Lebanese horror short “It Gets Darker” with Lebanese BAFTA-winning composer, musician, producer and writer Firas Abou Fakher. The 23-minute film screened at Los Angeles horror film festival Screamfest in 2022.

The short follows Lara, a young woman who accepts a childhood friend’s invitation to a weekend at a secluded resort, only to discover the trip is a setup to stop her from going to the police.

Habib was also lead writer on the second season of the series “Beirut, I Love You,” and is the co-founder and head writer of Last Floor Productions, which develops original Arab genre fiction.

Tayeh’s profile has grown on the international stage in recent years. In 2025, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Austrian Film Award for her role in “Mond,” directed by Austrian filmmaker Kurdwin Ayub. In the film, she played Nour, one of three sisters from a wealthy Middle Eastern family.

The same year, she was named Giorgio Armani’s Middle East beauty ambassador and became the first Middle Eastern ambassador for French haircare brand Kerastase.

“Die For You” is currently in development, with further details to be announced in due course.