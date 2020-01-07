You are here

  • Home
  • Startup of the Week: Saudi business venture offers bright future for sustainable food production

Startup of the Week: Saudi business venture offers bright future for sustainable food production

1 / 13
Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
2 / 13
Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
3 / 13
Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
4 / 13
Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
5 / 13
Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
6 / 13
Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
7 / 13
Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
8 / 13
Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
9 / 13
Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
10 / 13
Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
11 / 13
Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
12 / 13
Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
13 / 13
Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
Short Url

https://arab.news/8d4ze

Updated 23 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Startup of the Week: Saudi business venture offers bright future for sustainable food production

  • The startup will help toward achieving the Vision 2030 goal of reducing waste and providing better food using sustainable and efficient resources
Updated 23 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: A Saudi startup is aiming to shed new light on food production using the latest laser technology.

Oaesis was established by entrepreneurs Vasiliki Kordopati and Robert Werfelmann to help solve the global problem of food scarcity by harnessing light to grow items sustainably.

The company’s laser-based artificial lighting system has proved to be a major boon to the horticulture industry since its introduction. “We utilize laser technology within the visible light spectrum, and we grow plants in a more efficient way,” Kordopati told Arab News.

“We noticed that most plants and salads we have (in the Kingdom) are imported, traveling long distances … so we asked ourselves: ‘Why not have indoor farms here in the region and in Saudi Arabia, where people can have fresh local produce with no pesticides or chemicals?’”

Oaesis is thought to be the world’s first provider of laser-based energy efficient grow lights for indoor farming, enabling growers to produce fresh, healthy, year-round vegetables and fruits.

“We utilize the laser technology providing artificial light with lower energy consumption and better efficiency,” Kordopati said. “This technology is capable of growing any kind of indoor farming plants (such as microgreens, lettuces, herbs and berries) on a commercial scale, maximizing yields effortlessly.”

She added that using light with less heat emissions was better for plants, with Oaesis’ system providing “up to 4.5 times more light to plants with almost 80 percent less heat emissions compared to current technologies. Our system is competitive with the cost of current technologies and has shown a 35 percent reduction of total operating costs for an indoor farm.”

 

Kordopati pointed out that the population of Saudi Arabia was expected to reach 39.5 million by 2030, “raising the need for food production by 35 percent.” One of the best potential sustainable ways of growing food locally was through the use of indoor/vertical farms, as opposed to traditional agricultural methods which used vast quantities of water and space.

“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 tackles this problem by adapting more sustainable, productive and efficient ways to produce local food,” she said.

Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan. “Our mission is to help more companies, locally and globally, to improve their farms and provide better, fresh and nutritious produce with less energy demands,” Kordopati added.

“Also, Oaesis will hopefully inspire new local and global indoor farms to enter the market in Saudi Arabia.”

In addition, the startup will help toward achieving the Vision 2030 goal of reducing waste and providing better food using sustainable and efficient resources. “We wish to see a future where energy is used as efficiently as possible.”

On the company’s name, Kordopati said: “We’re in Saudi Arabia, and when we think about plants in a desert, an oasis comes to mind … We’re making an imaginary oasis in the Kingdom, and we want to be unique in what we’re doing.”

Topics: King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) Oaesis Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Red Sea Farms in Saudi Arabia aims to provide viable solutions to water scarcity
photos
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Drones help Saudi startup map out bright future

Arab, African coastal states vow to boost cooperation

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (AFP)
Updated 30 min 56 sec ago
SPA

Arab, African coastal states vow to boost cooperation

  • New charter signed to counter regional challenges
Updated 30 min 56 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The foreign ministers of Arab and African coastal states on Monday signed a charter for the establishment of the Council of Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The meeting, chaired by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, was held at the InterContinental Hotel in Riyadh.
Prince Faisal congratulated King Salman and leaders of member countries on the occasion of signing the charter.
At the inaugural speech, the foreign minister affirmed the importance of the meeting and the charter to establish the council.
Prince Faisal said: “The importance of our meeting today comes at this sensitive stage in which we need to accelerate the pace of our countries’ cooperation and enhance our capabilities so that we can face any risks or challenges facing our region and work to protect the security of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”

Our leaders are making efforts to ensure sustainable development.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Saudi foreign minister

He also stressed the Kingdom’s keenness to coordinate and cooperate with the council’s member states in order to face these challenges and risks.
Prince Faisal added: “Our meeting reflects an aspect of the commitment and interest shown by our leaders who are making every effort to achieve integration and close cooperation between our countries in all fields, to ensure sustainable development for our countries and prosperity of our peoples, and to enhance our security as well as our region’s safety and stability.”

Topics: REDSEA AFRICAN COASTAL STATES

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister and GCC secretary-general sign military agreement
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister reviews preparations for G20 Summit in Riyadh

Latest updates

Startup of the Week: Saudi business venture offers bright future for sustainable food production
Arab, African coastal states vow to boost cooperation
Young Saudis take the reins in Kingdom’s camel racing culture
German musicians enthrall with captivating performance in Saudi Arabia
Palestinians face mounting barriers to peaceful protest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.