Saudi courts handle 114 foreign rulings worth SR400m

Saudi enforcement courts dealt with 114 foreign rulings applications over the last five months recovering around SR400 million ($106 million), the Ministry of Justice revealed on Tuesday. SPA)
Updated 08 January 2020
SPA

  • The judiciary enforces rulings from foreign countries on a reciprocal basis
RIYADH: Saudi enforcement courts dealt with 114 foreign rulings applications over the last five months recovering around SR400 million ($106 million), the Ministry of Justice revealed on Tuesday.

Courts and departments throughout the Kingdom acted to ensure rulings were implemented on defendants inside Saudi Arabia without delay, a ministry statement said.

“The Kingdom has signed the New York agreement to enforce foreign arbitration as part of its continuous efforts to support the investment climate and enhance Saudi judiciary globally,” it added.

The judiciary enforces rulings from foreign countries on a reciprocal basis, with countries signed up to global treaties and agreements committed to implementing foreign rulings by following clear procedures.

Movie museum gives new dimension to story of Madinah

  • The museum, supervised by the Madinah Development Authority
MADINAH: Located near the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the Qisat Al-Makan (story of the place) museum offers visitors a rich and cultural experience through 3-D movies about the life of the Prophet Muhammad and the history of the holy city.

The museum, supervised by the Madinah Development Authority, features stories about the Prophet’s immigration to Madinah, and the holy and historic places associated with his life.

Movies are shown in Arabic, Urdu, Pakistani, Malaysian, Indonesian, Turkish, Indian, French and English and the museum opens from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets are available online at www.qisatalmkan.com.

