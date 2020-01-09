20 sculptors to take part in 2nd Tuwaiq symposium in Riyadh

RIYADH: Riyadh will host the second Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium in the Saudi capital’s Diplomatic Quarter from Jan. 10-30. Twenty artists from around the world will attend the symposium and create new works inspired by Tuwaiq Mountain — one of the Kingdom’s most famous landmarks — from local white marble.

Saudi Arabia will be represented by sculptors Essam Jameel and Faisal Al-Naaman, who will be joined by artists from America, the UK, Russia, France, Japan, Greece, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Romania, China, Taiwan, Georgia, Egypt and Tunisia.

The first Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium, also organized by the Ministry of Culture, was held in March 2019, with the participation of 23 artists.

BACK GROUND The first Tuwaiq International Sculpture Symposium, also organized by the Ministry of Culture, was held in March 2019, with the participation of 23 artists.

The symposium, according to a press release, aims to “prepare cultural platforms where Saudi artists can meet other artists from around the world, and establish a comprehensive empowerment system that enriches the cultural and artistic scene in the Kingdom, supports contemporary Saudi artists, talented people and agencies concerned with the arts sector to achieve sustainable development for this vital sector.”

Recently, an art residency program in Jeddah’s Al-Balad district has also been launched by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture.

The program will host Saudi and international artists. It is designed to create an environment for cultural dialogue and the exchange of knowledge and experience.