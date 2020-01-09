You are here

  • Home
  • Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing

Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing

Iranian investigators said the Ukraine International Airline jet was engulfed in fire before it crashed. (IRNA/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5j7t

Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing

  • A Ukrainian security official said investigators were considering seven different possible versions of events
  • Most of the victims were from Iran or from the large Iranian diaspora in Canada
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have said a Ukrainian airliner, which crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after suffering a problem, as Ukrainian experts joined the investigation Thursday.
Both Canada and the United States called for a full investigation to determine the cause of Wednesday's crash, which came shortly after Tehran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq in response to the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike in Baghdad.
There was no immediate indication that foul play may have caused the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane to go down soon after take-off, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against speculating on the crash causes.
"The plane, which was initially headed west to leave the airport zone, turned right following a problem and was headed back to the airport at the moment of the crash," the Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation said on its website late Wednesday.
"The plane disappeared from radar screens the moment it reached 8,000 feet (2,400 metres). The pilot sent no radio message about the unusual circumstances.
"According to eyewitnesses, a fire was seen on board the plane which grew in intensity," the organisation added, reporting the first findings of its investigation into the crash.
The organisation said it was considering evidence from the ground as well as reports from a second aircraft which was flying above the Ukrainian Boeing 737 as the disaster unfolded.
Heartbreaking details started emerging about the victims, most of them from Iran or from the large Iranian diaspora in Canada.
Body bags were lined up on the ground, and the passengers' personal items - including luggage, clothes, a Santa Claus doll and a boxing glove - were scattered in the debris.
According to Ukraine, 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons were on board, as well as 11 Ukrainians - including nine crew.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Ottawa following the fatal plane crash outside of Tehran, Iran, that claimed the lives of 176 people, including 63 Canadians. pic.twitter.com/uMTdY11jDO


About 30 came from the Iranian community around Edmonton, capital of Alberta province in western Canada, where resident Payman Parseyan described the tragedy as "devastating".
"Every one of our community members was touched in one way or another," Parseyan told Canada's national broadcaster CBC.
Some 45 Ukrainian aviation experts and security officials flew to Tehran early Thursday to participate in the investigation, including "deciphering the black boxes" discovered by Iranian authorities at the crash site, the Ukrainian president said.
A Ukrainian security official said investigators were considering seven different possible versions of events.
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defence council which is tasked with coordinating the investigation, said the leads being studied included both technical malfunctions and foul play, but told AFP that "there is no priority version" yet.
The leads under consideration include a collision with another airborne object, a rocket from Iran's missile defence system, an engine explosion caused by a technical problem, and an explosion on board the aircraft due to an "act of terror", Danilov said on Facebook.
He told AFP that for the moment there was no reason to believe that the airliner had been hit by a missile.
Civil aviation chief, Ali Abedzadeh, said Iran would cooperate with Ukraine, but would not send the black boxes to the United States, with which it has had no diplomatic relations for four decades.
According to aviation experts, only a handful of countries are capable of analysing black boxes - notably Britain, France, Germany and the United States.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would ensure a "thorough investigation" and that "Canadians' questions are answered".
Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spoke by telephone on Thursday with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Tehran said.
Canada is home to a large Iranian diaspora, and UIA offers relatively inexpensive flights between Toronto and Tehran, with a layover in Kiev.
It was the ex-Soviet country's privately owned main carrier's first fatal crash.

Topics: aviation Ukraine Iran Ukraine International Airlines

Related

photos
Middle-East
We will not give to US crashed Ukrainian plane’s black boxes: Iran
Middle-East
Wedding party and academics among Canadian plane crash victims in Iran

Iran sends mixed signals as tensions with US ease

Updated 09 January 2020
AP

Iran sends mixed signals as tensions with US ease

  • Hassan Rouhani said the strike on the bases was a legitimate act of self-defense under the UN Charter
  • US President Donald Trump has signaled that he would not retaliate militarily for the strike on the bases
Updated 09 January 2020
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran sent mixed signals Thursday as tensions with the US appeared to ease, with President Hassan Rouhani warning of a “very dangerous response” if the US makes “another mistake” and a senior commander vowing “harsher revenge” for the killing of a top Iranian general.
Both sides appeared to step back on Wednesday after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases housing American troops in Iraq without causing any casualties. Iran said the attack was retaliation for the US strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the architect of its regional security strategy, in Iraq earlier this week.
Rouhani said the strike on the bases was a legitimate act of self-defense under the UN Charter, but he warned that “if the US makes another mistake, it will receive a very dangerous response.”
In addition to launching the missile attack, Iran also abandoned its remaining commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump had walked away from in May 2018. But Rouhani said Thursday that Iran would continue to cooperate with UN inspectors.
Senior Iranian military commanders struck a more defiant tone.
Abdollah Araghi, a member of Iran’s joint chiefs of staff, said the country’s Revolutionary Guard “will impose a more severe revenge on the enemy in the near future,” according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Tasnim also quoted Gen. Ali Fadavi, the acting commander of the Guard, as saying the missile attack was “just one of the manifestations of our abilities.”
“We sent dozens of missiles into the heart of the US bases in Iraq and they couldn’t do a damned thing,” he was quoted as saying.
On Wednesday, Trump signaled that he would not retaliate militarily for the strike on the bases. That raised hopes that the current standoff, which brought the two countries to the brink of an all-out war, may be winding down.
Rouhani spoke by phone Thursday with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging Britain to denounce the killing of Soleimani.
As head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Soleimani had mobilized armed proxies across the region and was blamed for deadly attacks against Americans going back to the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq. In Iran, he is seen by many as a national hero who played a key role in defeating the Daesh group and resisting Western hegemony.
Without Soleimani’s efforts leading forces in Syria and Iraq against IS, “you would not have peace and security in London today,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by Vice President Alireza Moezi, who tweeted about the call with Johnson.
Downing Street confirmed the call, saying Johnson called for “an end to hostilities” in the Gulf. It said the UK stands by the nuclear deal and is urging Iran to return to full compliance.

Topics: Iran US

Related

Middle-East
Trump: Iran ‘appears to be standing down’ after missile attacks
Middle-East
No Iraqi casualties as 22 Iranian missiles hit bases: Iraq military

Latest updates

British royals feel hurt by the way Harry and Meghan quit
Iran sends mixed signals as tensions with US ease
Pakistan ‘wants to play its role’ for peace in Middle East – FO
Hong Kong economic ‘devastation’ from unrest will soon be apparent, exchange chief says
‘Adam’: A story of compassion and companionship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.