Experts uncertain of strength of Libyan cease-fire

Demonstrators hold up a poster of their leader Gen. Khalifa Hifter at a rally in Benghazi against Turkish intervention in Libya. (Reuters)
  • Withdrawal of Turkish troops and Syrian mercenaries from the country in doubt
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have called for a cease-fire to end the civil conflict in Libya, following their talks in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The cease-fire is expected to come into effect at midnight on Sunday.

However, there is uncertainty about whether the cease-fire will lead to the withdrawal of Turkish troops and Syrian mercenaries from Libya.

After deploying its allied Syrian fighters, Turkey recently sent military advisers and special operations forces to the North African state to support the Government of National Accord (GNA) against the recent gains of military strongman Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA).

But Ankara accused Moscow of having thousands of Wagner Group mercenaries in Libya on Haftar’s behalf. Russia denies the allegation.

Ariz Kader, an independent researcher on MENA conflicts, said that “the cease-fire will allow Turkey to save face through Russian diplomacy as the GNA seems to be militarily collapsing and sending trainers wasn’t going to turn the tide.”

According to Kader, the GNA is losing regardless of the support it is given.

“The advantage Haftar has is an available air force and thus air superiority. Because of Egyptian and UAE support, Turkish drones have not been able to reverse that advantage,” he told Arab News.

“Haftar has been using his last few months to shore up alliances and use his control of oil fields as well as good relations with major tribes in Libya to win over groups from the GNA to the LNA.”

The LNA announced on Monday that its forces had captured the coastal city of Sirte.

“With taking Sirte, Haftar has the advantage of both creating two front lines as to advance on Tripoli as well as a much larger advantage: Diverting the powerful Misratan brigades to defend Misrata,” Kader said.

According to Kader, Misratan brigades are far more territorial and loyal to their city than they are to the GNA. If Misrata is seriously put under threat, then those brigades will likely disperse, leaving the GNA in a rush to protect Tripoli from Haftar’s advance.

“The logic behind any cease-fire would be an Astana-like template. It is a measure for Turkey to save face and receive some diplomatic gain, however minute. But I severely doubt the momentum built up by regional forces like Egypt is going to allow such an easy scenario for Turkey at this point unless it offers larger concessions,” he said.

Dario Cristiani, a fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the US, doubts that Erdogan will recall troops in Libya, adding that the cease-fire will be difficult to implement.

“What Erdogan and Putin said yesterday in Istanbul was more of a political message, especially as the EU countries were hosting Sarraj in Brussels and Haftar in Rome: ‘It’s us who matter in Libya, not others,’” Cristiani told Arab News.

According to Cristiani, Turkey realized it was becoming increasingly isolated within the emerging competition for the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara, he said, saw that Egypt was warming to Haftar because of the likelihood of him supporting Cairo’s view on maritime border delimitation.

“Erdogan is well aware that his position at home depends on his capacity of revitalizing the economy. A strong economy was the actual reason that better explains his political longevity. Turkey has significant business interests in Libya, in several sectors, and a takeover from the forces of Eastern Libya might put these interests at risk,” he added.

Topics: Libya Cease-fire Benghazi LNA

Bahraini start-up helps restaurants in the GCC market to digitize reservations

Updated 7 min 55 sec ago
Ahmed Gabr

Bahraini start-up helps restaurants in the GCC market to digitize reservations

  • Company has developed an electronic system for table and reservation management
  • The GCC region is expected to have 5,500 new restaurants and eating spaces by 2020
Updated 7 min 55 sec ago
Ahmed Gabr

MANAMA: Fueled by a young population and a culture where nourishment plays a prominent part in most social gatherings, the food economy in the Middle East and North Africa region shows no signs of a slowdown.

This is particularly evident in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, where the food and beverage sector is expected to grow by more than 7 percent annually to an estimated $196 billion in 2021, according to Mena Research Partners.

By 2020, GCC countries will see 5,500 new restaurants and eating spaces enter an already overcrowded market, which makes innovation essential for maintaining profitability.

“The food and beverage sector is very exciting across the whole region right now,” said Nezar Kadhem, founder of the Bahraini startup Eat, which is pursuing a regional expansion with a particular focus in Saudi Arabia.

“In Dubai, we’re looking at Expo as an exciting driver of innovation in the restaurant space. But I think the big story in the coming months and years will be Saudi Arabia.”

His company has developed an electronic system for table and reservation management.

Restaurants in the region are known for generous portions, hospitality and culinary experiences, but business management has remained largely unchanged.

“We are now in a time where tech solutions for the restaurant industry are becoming more robust and can actually help restaurateurs solve some of their biggest challenges,” said Sebastiaan Van de Rijt in an interview with QSR magazine.

The entrepreneur operated 10 Japanese cuisine restaurants in Belgium before moving to California to launch an innovative Asian food franchise called Bamboo Asia.

Kadhem and his co-founder, David Feuillard, were both 25-years-old when they launched Eat in February 2015.

The service is available to both customers and restaurant owners via two separate solutions. Diners get a smartphone app to browse local restaurants, read reviews, view menus and make reservations.

Restaurants are offered a platform handling online reservations, table management and restaurant analytics, as well as a dedicated customer relationship management and marketing system.

“Implementation is incredibly important. All great businesses start with an idea, but ultimately, it’s sustained execution over the years that really drives success for startups,” said Kadhem.

His venture capitalizes on the fact that it operates a locally headquartered solution.

Eat aims to offer its clients local market knowledge, on-the-ground support and engineering presence to deal with technical emergencies, plus strategic partnerships with Google, TripAdvisor, Zomato and other local partners to give restaurants access to potential customers.

However, the regional market remains extremely competitive and challenging to navigate even for a business that does not sell food.

Kadhem describes a sensitive balance that startups need to maintain so they can move forward. He emphasizes funding, a great team and initial traction for the product.

“This is the hard part: How do you get traction without a team, or how do you get a team without funding?” he asked.

Eat started with pre-seed capital of $100,000 from Tenmou. It has now successfully raised a total of $4.2 million from multiple investors and has over 2,000 restaurants across 20 countries as clients, serving more than 10 million diners along the way.

According to Kadhem, however, raising funds was not enough — it was always a challenge to reach the next milestone.

Eat chose to focus first on the smaller Bahraini market and then move on to conquer the
tougher ones.

“(It is) a market interrupted by competition, with a great mindset for entrepreneurship, where customers are forgiving and wanting to give feedback,” he said.

This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region. 

Topics: Bahrain hospitality restaurants Editor’s Choice

