Pakistan mosque blast kills senior police officer, 8 others

This comes after a powerful roadside bomb exploded near a vehicle carrying Pakistani security forces in the country's southwest, killing soldiers and wounded others on Tuesday, a police official said. (File/AP/Arshad Butt)
Updated 10 January 2020
AP

  • The bombing also wounded 11 other worshipers in the city of Quetta, the capital of the restive Baluchistan province
  • No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing
QUETTA, Pakistan: A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in southwest Pakistan during Friday evening prayers, killing a senior police officer and at least eight civilians, police said.
The bombing also wounded 11 other worshipers in the city of Quetta, the capital of the restive Baluchistan province, said local police chief Mohammad Ajmal.
The slain police officer was the likely target of the attack, but authorities were still investigating, Ajmal said. Both he and hospital officials said the death toll from the bombing could rise as some of the wounded were in critical condition.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. But the attack came just days after a roadside bomb in Quetta hit a paramilitary force vehicle, killing two troops.
Hizbul Ahrar, an offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.
Last May, a bombing at a mosque in Quetta killed two people, including the prayer leader, and wounded 28 worshipers.
Although Pakistani militants often carry out such attacks, Baluchistan province is also the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources such as gas and oil.
The province shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iran.

