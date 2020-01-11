You are here

Excitement mounts over grand finale of Riyadh Season

During Riyadh Season, many events and concerts were sold out within hours, which indicates the interest of the Saudi people and tourists in the capital. (Photo/GEA)
Updated 11 January 2020
Lojien Ben Gassem

  • The region has enjoyed many cultural, theatrical and sports activities recently, with programs for all generations
RIYADH: The countdown has started for the grand finale of Riyadh Season on Jan. 16 at King Fahd Stadium: “Leila, the Land of Imagination” is expected to be one of the most exciting events of Saudi Arabia’s seasons series.
The show is about a dream that lasts a whole night, a dream of a young girl named Leila. The audience can join Leila in her adventures as she touches the essence of her land, exploring the history of Saudi Arabia and presenting her dream for a bright future.
Balich Worldwide Shows (BWS), the strategic partners for the show, are presenting this tale to a wider Saudi audience after their success in creating the “Inspiration Road” show for the 89th Saudi National Day.
The project leaders of the show are an all-female team led by Creative Director Angela Alò.
BWS, which has produced shows all round the world, such as the 6th Parapan American Games Opening and Closing ceremony in Lima, Dubai World Cup’s main show and the Albero Della Vita Experience in Milan, chose the lead character Leila to be a symbol of Saudi Arabia. She also symbolizes a new generation embarking on a constantly changing journey toward Vision 2030.
On its Twitter account, Riyadh Season invited everyone to participate in the closing ceremony show — no professional dance or artistic experience is required.

Tourist interest
Many events and concerts were sold out within hours, which indicates the interest of the Saudi people and tourists in Riyadh.
Turki Al Sheikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, tweeted about the number of visitors to Riyadh season: “11 million and 400 thousand visitors to the sites of the Riyadh Season and the winter of Riyadh, and we are still counting ... Thank God.”
The region has enjoyed many cultural, theatrical and sports activities recently, with programs for all generations.
Malak Al-Harbi, a mother of five from Yanbu, spoke about her experience attending the play by the leading Saudi comedian Nasser Al-Qasabi, called Al-Theeb fe Al-Gleeb, which tackles the social changes witnessed in the Kingdom recently. She said: “This is my first time to attend a play in Saudi Arabia. It’s an amazing feeling, It’s different and well-organized.”
She also visited Riyadh Winter Wonderland with her kids, she said: “I was filled with joy, and I’m so proud of the Saudi boys and girls who were working there. They were professional and cheerful, as they should be, despite the pressure on them, they were quick to act on any problems.”

Tala Al-Juhani, a 20-year-old student at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University and an event organizer in Riyadh Season and Ad Diriyah Season, said that working on events during the seasons is the best thing that ever happened to her.
Al-Juhani, who worked at Nabd Al-Riyadh, Diriyah Oasis, and now at Al-Theeb fe Al-Gleeb, said she felt a sense of achievement. “The people were very easy to work with during my time in organizing these events. They were respectful and didn’t witness any problems.”
“I believe Riyadh season will be bigger next year, and all issues they faced this year will not exist next year,” she added.

 

Fur flies over alleged cat torture video

Abdul Aziz Al-Djlah has 6 million subscribers on YouTube.
Updated 11 January 2020
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI
AMEERA ABID

  • Critics pounce after ‘disgraceful’ Saudi rapper ‘Dyler’ denies animal cruelty
MAKKAH/JEDDAH: A Saudi rapper has been forced to issue an online denial of animal cruelty after widespread public anger at a video in which he asks: “What happens if you microwave a cat?”

The rapper known as “Dyler,” whose real name is Abdul Aziz Al-Djlah, told his 6 million Instagram followers that he had been wrongly accused of animal torture and had been engaging in “dark humor” when he made the video.
Although the self-proclaimed rapper explained that it was simply an act and that he had never microwaved his kitten, critics were quick to pounce, claiming several videos had appeared on social media of kittens actually being microwaved for 30 seconds “just as Dyler did.”
“It is a horrific crime, he is not a kid. An 18-year-old would know what will happen when you microwave a kitten,” Farah Gonzalez, owner and lone operator of Kitty Tender Love and Care Shelter and Cat Hotel in Jeddah, told Arab News.
“He is giving a bad example to his followers and could go to jail for this. He should be offering a good example, not giving naive kids these ideas,” she added.
Although the rapper’s video was posted online more than nine months ago, it circulated recently on social media, enraging many people and trending under the hashtag #DylerTorturesCat.
Influencers in Jeddah also voiced their anger at the video, with one saying: “He has 6 million subscribers on YouTube. People who are saying it’s no big deal should think again — it is a big deal.”
Um Asma, who rescues homeless cats at her Gus’s Hope shelter, told Arab News: “This YouTuber and anyone who follows his example needs to be fined and punished.”
She urged parents to educate their children about love and mercy toward animals, saying: “I don’t think this is a funny joke. People need to talk more about this so that if anyone even thinks of doing it, they know they will be exposed.”
However, Dyler the rapper denied claims that he was encouraging cruelty.
“The video is almost nine months old, and at that time I was making content every day and didn’t think much of this skit,” he said. “I do admit the idea is wrong, it was dark humor. However, I would never be abusive with my animals. It was a mistake I made.”
Mohammed Mahmoud, a legal adviser to Arab News, described the rapper’s YouTube video as “disgraceful.”
Animal welfare is protected in Saudi Arabia under the GCC Animal Welfare Act, Mahmoud said.
“The act strictly punishes those who violate animal rights, starting with a SR50,000 ($13,327) fine for the first violation and fines of up to SR400,000 if the violation is repeated more than once,” he added.
Mahmoud said that the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture can issue punishments for animal rights violators.

