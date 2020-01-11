You are here

  • Home
  • Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner

Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner

A mourner cries while speaking at a vigil at University of Toronto student housing for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger jet which crashed in Iran, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/62m3q

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner

  • The plane was mistaken for a “hostile target”
  • The majority of the plane crash victims were Iranians or Iranian-Canadians
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Iran announced Saturday that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible.

The plane was shot down early Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad. No one was wounded in the attack on the bases.

A military statement carried by state media said the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” after it turned toward a “sensitive military center” of the Revolutionary Guard. The military was at its “highest level of readiness,” it said, amid the heightened tensions with the United States.

“In such a condition, because of human error and in a unintentional way, the flight was hit,” the military said. It apologized and said it would upgrade its systems to prevent future tragedies.

It also said those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded Saturday that Iran punish those responsible for the downing of a Ukrainian airliner and pay compensation.
“We expect Iran... to bring the guilty to the courts,” the Ukrainian leader wrote on Facebook, calling also for the “payment of compensation.”

Iran’s acknowledgement of responsibility for the crash was likely to inflame public sentiment against authorities after Iranians had rallied around their leaders in the wake of Soleimani’s killing. The general was seen as a national icon, and hundreds of thousands of Iranians had turned out for funeral processions across the country.

But the majority of the plane crash victims were Iranians or Iranian-Canadians, and the crash came just weeks after authorities quashed nationwide protests ignited by a hike in gasoline prices.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani blamed the tragedy on “threats and bullying” by the United States after the killing of Soleimani. He expressed condolences to families of the victims, and he called for a “full investigation” and the prosecution of those responsible.

“A sad day,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. “Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster. Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile caused the crash. But then the US and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believed Iran shot down the aircraft with a surface-to-air missile, a conclusion supported by videos of the incident.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. The Canadian government had earlier lowered the nation’s death toll from 63.

“This is the right step for the Iranian government to admit responsibility, and it gives people a step toward closure with this admission,” said Payman Parseyan, a prominent Iranian-Canadian in western Canada who lost a number of friends in the crash.

“I think the investigation would have disclosed it whether they admitted it or not. This will give them an opportunity to save face.”

Topics: Iran

Related

Update
Middle-East
Iran denies missile downed plane, calls for data
Media
‘Why were civilian airplanes flying out of Tehran in these conditions?’ Social media erupts in backlash against Iran over downed plane

Haitham bin Tariq appointed new ruler of Oman

Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Haitham bin Tariq appointed new ruler of Oman

Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Oman's official television announces the inauguration of Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, Sultan of the country on Saturday.

Al-Watan and Al-Roya newspapers had reported earlier on their Twitter accounts that Tariq Al-Said took the oath of allegiance as sultan to succeed his cousin Qaboos bin Said who died on Friday.

(File/AFP)

Earlier reports said that the Council of Oman held an emergency session on Saturday morning at its headquarters in Al-Bustan.

Qaboos had no children and had not publicly appointed a successor. 

Tariq Al-Said was serving as the Minister of National Heritage and Culture. He graduated from Oxford University in 1979 after studying the Foreign Service Programme.

Tariq Al-Said, often played an important diplomatic role, representing Oman abroad and welcoming Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, for example, upon their arrival to the country for a visit in 2016.

Topics: Oman Sultan Qaboos passes away

Related

Update
Middle-East
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
World
Man charged with murder of Omani student outside London’s Harrods store

Latest updates

Haitham bin Tariq appointed new ruler of Oman
Elon Musk, singer Grimes expecting a baby
Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Liverpool march toward history as top-four race heats up
Spain edges Belgium to reach ATP Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.