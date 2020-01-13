Nomura Middle East head: Saudi-Japan business links to move beyond oil

You are here

  • Makoto Kinone talks to Arab News during Japanese Prime Minister Abe’s visit to the Gulf
  • He views the region as a place to do business and strengthen the relationship between Japan and Saudi Arabia
DUBAI: Makoto Kinone is head of the main Middle East investment banking operations for Nomura International, the foreign arm of one of Japan’s biggest and oldest banks.
Nomura has been involved in the region — mainly Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain — for several decades, and has advised clients on billions of dollars of trade finance and corporate transactions. It also has a big asset management business in the region.
On the eve of the visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the Gulf, Kinone told Arab News how he views the region as a place to do business, and the strengthening relationship between Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Q: Explain the background to Nomura’s presence in the Middle East. What projects have you been involved in here, in Saudi Arabia, in particular?
A: With a presence in the Middle East region since 1974, Nomura has long-standing relationships with Saudi government bodies, financial institutions and corporates.
Nomura was licensed as an investment bank by the Capital Market Authority in May 2008 and began operations in July 2009, becoming the first Asian firm authorized to provide investment banking services in the Kingdom.
Nomura Saudi Arabia is focused on arranging and advising in securities, and has delivered a number of customised solutions to clients.
Most recently, Nomura acted as sole financial adviser to one of the largest petrochemical companies in the Kingdom, on a sell-side transaction in the mergers and acquisitions field.

Q: What do you see as the synergies between Japan and Saudi Arabia from a business and financial point of view?
A: Culturally, Japan and Saudi Arabia have some commonalities — the value of long-term relationships, the need for balance and careful deliberation in decision making. This translates into the business and financial world where there has been stable growth in trade and economic agreements between the two countries.

Q: Japan is a big importer of crude oil from the Kingdom, but does this relationship extend beyond the oil trade?
A: Although the current business relationship is dominated by energy-related trade, there has been a focus on finding ways to promote a balanced relationship (cooperation in areas such as technology, general industry, security and finance) that is mutually beneficial to both countries.

Q: What is Nomura’s assessment of the current economic situation in Japan?
A: Japan continues to face domestic and international headwinds. An aging population at home, as well as a cyclical global economic slowdown and international political uncertainty, has made an impact.
That said, macro-fundamentals show that Japan’s cyclical slowdown, which has continued since 2018, is coming to an end. Domestic economic growth is expected to start gathering pace, but not until the end of this year.
 

Updated 14 min 3 sec ago
Frank Kane

Mitsubishi upbeat on KSA growth as reforms gather pace

  • MUFG analyst believes the Kingdom will continue to be regional outperformer in 2020
Updated 14 min 3 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Japanese financiers are taking a cautiously optimistic view of the Middle East, despite recent geopolitical stresses, and believe Saudi Arabia, in particular, is set for a year of financial and economic outperformance, with a revived privatization plan as the centerpiece.
Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group (MUFG), one of the country’s biggest investment institutions and a major player on the international financial scene, recently told investors: “Saudi Arabia was the regional outperformer in the Middle East and North Africa in 2019, and we believe this trend will follow in 2020.” 
According to Ehsan Khoman, head of MENA research and strategist for MUFG: “Investors have moved on from recent ‘black swan’ events and are taking increasing comfort with the lengths and vigour that the authorities are demonstrating in enhancing the operating environment, enticing foreign investment and implementing structural reforms in accordance with Vision 2030 targets.”
MUFG, which opened a Riyadh office just over a year ago and has close links with Morgan Stanley, one of the Kingdom’s top financial advisers, gave a vote of confidence to Saudi economic policymakers, on the eve of the visit to the Middle East by Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe.
“The Kingdom’s ample wealth buffers have offered policymakers options, allowing the authorities to retain an expansionary stance throughout 2019,” Khoman said.
“The 2020 budget strikes a more conservative tone, which is in line with the approach wherein the state slowly withdraws and allows the private sector to lead.
“The central cornerstone of the transformation strategy is to structurally change the operating model to make investment, not government spending, the engine of growth.
“The emphasis on diversifying state funding to ensure the private sector is not crowded out, in conjunction with robust corporate confidence readings (which continue to break records), are consistent with this objective.”
Last year the Kingdom was a record achiever in the World Bank’s annual “Ease of Doing Business” ratings, jumping a record 30 places as the pace of reform accelerated under the Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy away from oil dependency.
MUFG believes this will continue. “The momentum from the leadership centered on a KPI performance-based achievement approach is undoubtedly serious, and critical structural reforms are creating the necessary platforms for corporates to evaluate strategic risk-reward opportunities,” Khoman said.
Analysts expect that the historic initial public offering of Saudi Aramco last year will kick-start the privatization program under the Vision 2030 strategy.
The Kingdom’s ministry of economics has ear-marked around 162 businesses currently owned by the government for privatization either by IPO, sale to domestic and foreign trade buyers, and public-private partnership, but that program was delayed while the Aramco share sale was being organized. 
MUFG expects its will gather new momentum this year. “Privatization, particularly in an volatile oil price environment, is intended to enhance the operations of state-owned enterprises, as well as the efficiency and overall management of the business, and improve the quality of services,” Khoman said.
“Privatization initiatives are an integral part of regional government’s strategies for achieving economic development, structurally adjusting the economy away from not only the reliance on hydrocarbons, but also realigning it away from volatile oil and gas prices.
“As such, governments in the region have devised wide-ranging reform plans, with privatization central to such initiatives.”
In conclusion, Khoman said: “We at Mitsubishi believe that the Kingdom as well as the rest of the region will accelerate privatization plans this year, which is in line with the economic transformation strategy wherein the state slowly withdraws and allows the private sector to lead.”

