You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to grant new network licenses to foreign operators

Saudi Arabia to grant new network licenses to foreign operators

Short Url

https://arab.news/87z5v

Updated 15 January 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to grant new network licenses to foreign operators

  • There are 43.8 million mobile subscribers in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 January 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia is opening up its telecom sector to further competition with plans to award licenses to foreign mobile virtual network operators.

The Communication and Information Technology Commission (CITC) made the disclosure on Tuesday. It is part of a broader plan to accelerate the ICT sector’s growth by 50 percent in the Kingdom and increase its contribution to GDP by $13.3 billion.

The move will create more competition for industry incumbents Saudi Telecommunications Company, Mobily and Zain.

The government has also offered MVNO licenses to Virgin, Etihad Jawraa and Lebara.

“While new licenses will enhance prospects for investment in the sector, it is also a concrete demonstration of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to welcoming innovative companies to realize the Kingdom’s commercial opportunities,” said CITC Gov. Mohammed Al-Tamimi.

“What distinguishes the ICT sector in the Kingdom is the breadth of new opportunities we offer where cutting-edge companies can allow their creativity to flourish in a rapidly expanding market,” he said.

There are 43.8 million mobile subscribers in Saudi Arabia with a mobile penetration rate of 129 percent of the total population. 

Information technology investment in Saudi Arabia is being driven by its young and tech-savvy population, 58 percent of whom are under the age of 30.

The Kingdom also has one of the highest social media penetration rates in the world.

Topics: Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
CITC chief says Saudi Arabia to harness Chinese expertise to develop IT sector
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prepaid SIMs can be recharged without entering IDs: CITC

China promises $80bn trading boost with US in tariff war truce

Updated 15 January 2020
Reuters

China promises $80bn trading boost with US in tariff war truce

  • Farm products, aircraft, cars and energy to benefit from major spending surge under two-year agreement
Updated 15 January 2020
Reuters

LONDON: China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the US over the next two years as part of a trade war truce, according to a source, likely giving a much-needed boost for planemaker Boeing.

Under the terms of the trade deal to be signed on Wednesday in Washington, China would also buy over $50 billion more in energy supplies, and boost purchases of US services by about $35 billion over the same two-year period, the source told Reuters on Monday.

The Phase 1 agreement calls for Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods to increase by some $32 billion over two years, or roughly $16 billion a year, said the source, who was briefed on the deal.

When combined with the
$24 billion US agricultural export baseline in 2017, the total gets close to the $40 billion annual goal touted by US President Donald Trump.

The numbers, expected to be announced on Wednesday at a White House signing ceremony between Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, represent a staggering increase over recent Chinese imports of US manufactured goods, raising some skepticism over how it would be achieved.

Two other sources familiar with the Phase 1 trade deal agreed with the rough breakdown of the purchases, without providing specific numbers.

A spokesman for the US Trade Representative’s office could not be reached for comment.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday called the deal a “huge step forward” for US-China trade relations and “a really, really good deal for the US.” He said that Beijing’s compliance would be monitored closely. “We expect them to live up to the letter of the law,” he said.

When the Phase 1 trade deal was struck on Dec. 13, US officials said China had agreed to buy $200 billion in additional US farm products, manufactured goods, energy and services over the next two years, compared to the baseline of 2017.

They said they would publish targets for the four broad areas, but would keep details of specific products classified to avoid market distortions.

The $32 billion agriculture increase over 2017 was confirmed by Myron Brilliant, the US Chamber of Commerce’s head of international affairs, who spoke to reporters on Monday in Beijing.

While seeing room for China to boost purchases of wheat, soybeans, sorghum, dried sistillers grains and some corn, analysts and traders doubted whether it could absorb such a big increase. Relying on the US so heavily could expose China to price and supply risks, they said.

Trump had mainly touted the increased farm exports, which would benefit a major political constituency that has been battered by Chinese retaliatory tariffs during his 18-month trade war with Beijing.

Company executives have been waiting eagerly for details of what other US goods China would be buying more of, aside from farm products, after 18 months of tit-for-tat tariffs that have stalled US business investment.

The $80 billion increase for manufactured goods includes significant purchases of autos, auto parts, aircraft, agricultural machinery, medical devices and semiconductors, said one of the sources, without giving the names of any specific suppliers.

The aircraft would likely be built by Boeing, the No. 1 US exporter, whose sales to China have ground to a halt over the past two years. 

Topics: China

Related

Business & Economy
China trade surplus with US dropped 8.5% to $296bn in 2019
Business & Economy
China’s economy czar going to Washington to sign trade deal

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet condemns Iranian aggression
China promises $80bn trading boost with US in tariff war truce
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season set to go end in style
Downing of airliner breathes new life into Iranian protests
Musk eyes $346m payday as Tesla market value soars

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.