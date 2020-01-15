You are here

TAQA, Almansoori Petroleum eye Saudi frac market

Khalid M. Nouh, chief executive of TAQA.
Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Services Company (TAQA) has announced the signing of an agreement with Almansoori Petroleum Services (AMPS). The announcement was made at the opening of this year’s International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC), taking place for the first time in the Kingdom.

The agreement establishes an alliance between TAQA and UAE-based AMPS to provide high-end fully integrated fracturing and stimulation solutions, through a combination of both companies’ respective expertise and capabilities in geoscience and engineering, well site management, well testing and flowback, fracturing, stimulation, slickline, coiled tubing and perforation services and equipment, allowing both companies access to the growing hydraulic fracturing market, which is forecasted at a value of more than SR2 billion ($533 million) in 2020.

Khalid M. Nouh, chief executive of TAQA, said: “The alliance with a world-class OFS company such as Almansoori will expand TAQA’s capabilities and allow us access into the integrated stimulation frac market of Saudi Aramco, and will provide our customers with world-class capabilities from a new supplier.”

Nabil Al-Alawi, CEO of AMPS, said: “Partnering with TAQA will allow us to extend our offerings into the hydraulic fracturing and stimulation market of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As a leading home-grown company in our field founded in the UAE, we are delighted to be working with a national Saudi champion company such as TAQA. We look forward to working together to create a triple win: For us, for TAQA, but, most importantly, for Saudi Aramco.”

TAQA is a provider of superior end-to-end oilfield solutions for the regions’ dynamic energy industry, delivering quality products and equipment across the entire upstream value chain in Saudi Arabia.

Almansoori Petroleum Services is an oilfield services company providing a wide range of services, products and solutions to the oil and gas industry in the region. 

This year’s IPTC attracted thousands of top oil and gas industry professionals from around the world. It took place from Jan. 13 to 15 at the Dhahran Expo in Dammam, under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

AMC launches Kingdom's first cinema loyalty program

Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

AMC launches Kingdom’s first cinema loyalty program

Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

AMC Cinemas has launched the first cinema loyalty program, along with a website and mobile application, in Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all updates and information are available for movie lovers here.

The loyalty program, AMC Da’era, is a first-of-its-kind experience that has been built specifically for the Saudi cinema goer. The app is designed to offer a personalized experience for each guest. With points being earned for every single riyal spent in AMC Cinemas, members keep ascending through each of the tiers by moving from Inner Circle to Select Circle and finally Elite Circle. Alongside each tier, the perks and benefits continue to expand from birthday, anniversary gifts, F&B discounts, free refills, and chances to win tickets to screenings and grand opening events. 

Being a member of AMC Da’era will give users a privilege to be the first to know about any advance tickets and cinema openings via a weekly newsletter.

Users can join AMC Da’era by signing with an AMC account on amccinemas.com or the AMC Cinemas app on iOS.

The new website amccinemas.com is set to be a one-stop digital hub for movie news and schedules in all AMC Cinemas, featuring advanced search tools that allow guests to narrow down their search and select a movie based on the name of the movie or the desired location. The handy booking system allows users to effortlessly purchase and book tickets online and once the transaction is completed, the tickets will be dropped into the visitors’ digital wallet. Moreover, the live chat option provides immediate real time support to help solve any problems and deliver all required information. 

The site also highlights any new food and drinks promotions for customers to benefit from. The new “Remind Me” function will keep cinema lovers always up to date. The website has been designed to be quite similar to amctheaters.com, the most visited entertainment site in the US.

“AMC Cinemas’ mobile application will allow guests to finalize everything in a seamless and speedy way. With a wide range of features that are available in both Arabic and English languages, booking a movie in AMC Cinemas will become a fun and on-the-go process,” a statement said.

AMC currently operates two theaters in Riyadh. According to Adom Aron, CEO of AMC, the company plans to open between eight and 10 theaters by June, between 12 and 20 theaters next year, and 50 theaters in the next three to four years.

