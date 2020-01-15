You are here

  • Home
  • AMC launches Saudi Arabia’s first cinema loyalty program

AMC launches Saudi Arabia’s first cinema loyalty program

Riyadh’s Panorama Mall is the cinema chain’s second location in Saudi Arabia. The first is located in the King Abdullah Financial District, which became the first cinema to officially open in the Kingdom on April 18 of 2018.
Short Url

https://arab.news/4aw7s

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

AMC launches Saudi Arabia’s first cinema loyalty program

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

AMC Cinemas has launched the first cinema loyalty program, along with a website and mobile application, in Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all updates and information are available for movie lovers here.

The loyalty program, AMC Da’era, is a first-of-its-kind experience that has been built specifically for the Saudi cinema goer. The app is designed to offer a personalized experience for each guest. With points being earned for every single riyal spent in AMC Cinemas, members keep ascending through each of the tiers by moving from Inner Circle to Select Circle and finally Elite Circle. Alongside each tier, the perks and benefits continue to expand from birthday, anniversary gifts, F&B discounts, free refills, and chances to win tickets to screenings and grand opening events. 

Being a member of AMC Da’era will give users a privilege to be the first to know about any advance tickets and cinema openings via a weekly newsletter.

Users can join AMC Da’era by signing with an AMC account on amccinemas.com or the AMC Cinemas app on iOS.

The new website amccinemas.com is set to be a one-stop digital hub for movie news and schedules in all AMC Cinemas, featuring advanced search tools that allow guests to narrow down their search and select a movie based on the name of the movie or the desired location. The handy booking system allows users to effortlessly purchase and book tickets online and once the transaction is completed, the tickets will be dropped into the visitors’ digital wallet. Moreover, the live chat option provides immediate real time support to help solve any problems and deliver all required information. 

The site also highlights any new food and drinks promotions for customers to benefit from. The new “Remind Me” function will keep cinema lovers always up to date. The website has been designed to be quite similar to amctheaters.com, the most visited entertainment site in the US.

“AMC Cinemas’ mobile application will allow guests to finalize everything in a seamless and speedy way. With a wide range of features that are available in both Arabic and English languages, booking a movie in AMC Cinemas will become a fun and on-the-go process,” a statement said.

AMC currently operates two theaters in Riyadh. According to Adom Aron, CEO of AMC, the company plans to open between eight and 10 theaters by June, between 12 and 20 theaters next year, and 50 theaters in the next three to four years.

Kärcher brings mobile cleaning center to KSA for Dakar 2020

Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Kärcher brings mobile cleaning center to KSA for Dakar 2020

Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Kärcher, a German provider of cleaning solutions, has joined the world’s biggest rally taking place in Saudi Arabia as its technical cleaning partner for the ninth consecutive year.

This is the first time the Dakar Rally is being hosted by Saudi Arabia and Kärcher is here to support the rally drivers to combat the dusty route between Jeddah and Qiddiya with its mobile cleaning center. 

The cleaning truck was made available to all teams during the rally for cleaning dust and dirt from the vehicles with high pressure washers to ensure that the vehicles were maintained well throughout the race. 

Since the last edition of the Dakar Rally, Kärcher has set store by the use of a mobile cleaning station — a lorry constructed specifically for this purpose, which is extensively equipped with cleaning equipment and collects the dirty water. Modern pressure washers can save up to 80 percent of the fresh water needed in comparison with manual washing with a water hose, and are therefore an environment-friendly alternative that achieves better results in less time. The washing service was made available to participants in six bivouacs and will also be present at the finishing line. In addition, Kärcher is also once again a sponsor of Team X-raid.

Kärcher offers a wide range of innovative cleaning solutions around the world. The family-owned business has over 13,000 employees in 70 countries and more than 120 companies.  

As part of its cultural sponsorship program, Kärcher has cleaned and restored over 140 monuments worldwide since 1980.

Latest updates

Egypt forms a new team to investigate the death of Italian student Giulio Regeni
MBC group partners with Disney, Fox and Spotify for exclusive content on streaming platform ‘Shahid’
UN warns of ‘much extreme weather’ ahead after hottest decade on record
Egypt issues new mining law regulations
Israel turns swathes of occupied West Bank into ‘nature reserves’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.