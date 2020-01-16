You are here

Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud, board member at the Saudi aviation authority

Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud
Arab News

  • She started her career at HSBC Holdings
  • She attained her master’s in business administration and management from the London Business School in 2017
Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud was on Tuesday appointed as a member of the board of directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) as a representative of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).

The appointment was made during Tuesday’s Cabinet session, and by a royal decree from King Salman stating promotions and restructuring of several government entities.

As part of the reshuffle, three more women were appointed to leading positions, including Haifa Al-Mogrin and Nada Alismail.

Princess Haifa attained her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Haven, US, in 2008. 

She attained her master’s in business administration and management from the London Business School in 2017.

She started her career at HSBC Holdings as an analyst, progressing to senior associate of equity sales before leaving in 2012 to join the Ministry of Higher Education as a senior consultant. 

She was also managing director of the General Sports Authority between 2017 and 2019, with a focus on developing the sports economy. She became secretary-general of Formula E Holdings in July 2018, a position she still holds.

Princess Haifa has been vice president of strategy at the SCTH since March 2019. She is also vice chairwoman of the Saudi Fencing Federation, and chairwoman of the women’s committee at the Arab Fencing Federation.

Saudi finance forum plots path to stable growth

Saudi finance forum plots path to stable growth

Sustainable economic growth topped the agenda at the Financial Stability Forum 2020, organized by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) and the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

More than 300 finance executives and officials took part in the forum, which was opened on Wednesday by Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

The minister later joined representatives from private and government finance sectors in a panel discussion on achieving the objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program, one of the main programs of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The first dialogue session on “Financial sustainability and support of the private sector” included Al-Jadaan, along with the Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri and the operational partner at Rashed Abdul Rahman Al-Rashed & Sons Group, Abdul Rahman Al-Rashed.

The session discussed Finance Ministry reforms to promote private sector participation, improve the quality of public services, and stimulate growth and productivity.

A second session, “Developing the Saudi financial market and promoting financial stability,” featured SAMA’s Gov. Ahmed Al-Khulaifi, CMA President Mohammed Al-Quweiz, Vice President of Research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center Fahad Al-Turki and Riyad Bank Chairman Abdullah Mohammed Al-Issa.

The session focused on precautionary policies to encourage financial sector stability, and address challenges and risks.

