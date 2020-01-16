Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud was on Tuesday appointed as a member of the board of directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) as a representative of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).

The appointment was made during Tuesday’s Cabinet session, and by a royal decree from King Salman stating promotions and restructuring of several government entities.

As part of the reshuffle, three more women were appointed to leading positions, including Haifa Al-Mogrin and Nada Alismail.

Princess Haifa attained her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Haven, US, in 2008.

She attained her master’s in business administration and management from the London Business School in 2017.

She started her career at HSBC Holdings as an analyst, progressing to senior associate of equity sales before leaving in 2012 to join the Ministry of Higher Education as a senior consultant.

She was also managing director of the General Sports Authority between 2017 and 2019, with a focus on developing the sports economy. She became secretary-general of Formula E Holdings in July 2018, a position she still holds.

Princess Haifa has been vice president of strategy at the SCTH since March 2019. She is also vice chairwoman of the Saudi Fencing Federation, and chairwoman of the women’s committee at the Arab Fencing Federation.