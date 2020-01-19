Sanofi KSA marks 5th anniversary of factory in KAEC

Health care company Sanofi Saudi Arabia recently hosted a celebration marking the fifth anniversary of launching its pharmaceutical production plant in the Industrial Valley of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) in Jeddah. The ceremony, which was held at the factory facility, was attended by members of Sanofi management, representing the parent company, in addition to Dr. Ahmed Serag, general manager of Sanofi Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Serag said: “Since the factory was launched five years ago where we started to produce medicines locally, Sanofi factory will always be remembered as a success story that the company is proud of. The ambition and determination of Sanofi team steered the company to create a brilliant brand that loomed in the sky of pharmaceutical manufacturing and became a leader in the provision of reliable treatment solutions at the domestic level.

“During the five years since the factory was set up, the work team was laser-focused on achieving excellence in services through a broad understanding of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 that placed among its aims the promotion of pharmaceutical manufacturing in the Kingdom. The presence of the factory in KAEC is of particular importance, as it not only targets the Saudi market, but the entire Middle East region.”

Recently, Sanofi obtained an authorization from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to manufacture the first drug that exclusively bears Sanofi’s name and trademark, a drug that is classified under the category of antibiotics and is used in the treatment of different groups of bacterial infections.

The company aims to increase the number of Saudis within the total workforce in the factory, providing Saudi youth an opportunity to qualify for a scientific career. The factory covers a total area of ​​35,000 square meters and was designed to locally produce up to 20 million packs of high-quality medicines that meet the needs of the regional community. The factory’s products cover the treatment of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, pain, tumors, cholesterol, and nervous system management drugs, as well as anticoagulants, antibiotics, antihistamines and antacids.