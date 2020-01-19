Saudi delegation visits German trade fair Domotex

From Jan. 10 to 13, the latest edition of Domotex — an international trade fair for carpets and floor coverings — stood out as the industry’s biggest, most pivotal hub for trends and innovations in flooring trends. A total of 35,000 attendees — 70 percent of them from abroad — were on hand for the four-day event in Hannover, Germany to explore the latest trends, products, and solutions presented by more than 1,400 exhibitors from 60 countries.

The show’s keynote theme of “Atmysphere” highlighted the aspects of flooring products that contribute to a sense of well-being and promote naturalness and sustainability — topics thoroughly reflected by the products on display.

“Domotex is and remains our most international trade show. We are delighted that the event attracts attendees from around the globe, who come for 2.3 days on average — 60 percent from Europe, 25 percent from Asia and 10 percent from the Americas, with the remainder from Africa and Australia,” said Dr. Andreas Gruchow, the Deutsche Messe managing board member in charge of Domotex.

“We have been truly impressed with the positive reception and special spirit at this year’s Domotex. The attendance figures reflect an ongoing trend toward increased market concentration. The further rise in the percentage of high-caliber professionals is an important factor in business growth for 2020.

"Around 90 percent of the show’s visitors have decision-making authority at their companies, with half of them at top management level,” said Sonia Wedell-Castellano, global director for Domotex. “I am also delighted with how enthusiastically our exhibitors embraced the keynote theme of ‘Atmysphere,’ as well as with the success of the revamped ‘Treffpunkt Handwerk’ (meeting point craft) skilled trades hub and the volume of exhibitors who have indicated they will be back in 2021,” she added.

The German-Saudi Arabian Liaison Office for Economic Affairs (GESALO), as the official representative of the Deutsche Messe AG in the region, organized in cooperation with the Domotex team a VIP delegation to the trade fair.

The delegation was welcomed by Maike Gessing, partner relations at Deutsche Messe AG, and Wedell-Castellano. The group had the chance to get firsthand information and exchange experience.

In total, more than 200 visitors from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait attended this year’s trade fair.

The next Domotex will be staged from Jan. 15 to 18, 2021 at its traditional venue in Hannover.