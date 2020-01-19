You are here

Saudi Ministry of Culture launches platform for scholarship applications

The scholarship program is an educational first in Saudi Arabia, and is part of a Ministry of Culture initiative to develop national cadres. (File photo: AFP)
  • The scholarship program is open to those who wish to obtain a bachelor’s, master’s or Ph.D. degree in various cultural and arts fields
  • The courses provided by the program include music, theater, visual arts
RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has launched a website for applications from students who wish to join the Culture Scholarship Program. From Sunday, applications can be made at https://engage.moc.gov.sa/scholarships on three tracks: Self-financed students, pre-accepted students and the new students. The website features the application forms, benefits and general conditions for each track, as well as a list of relevant educational institutions.
The scholarship program is open to those who wish to obtain a bachelor’s, master’s or Ph.D. degree in various cultural and arts fields from the world’s most prominent educational institutions.
The courses provided by the program include music, theater, visual arts (drawing, sculpture, art theory, calligraphy, art history, photography and cinematography) filmmaking, literature and linguistics, archaeology, culinary arts, design, architecture and libraries and museums.
The program offers several advantages for both self-financed students and pre-accepted students. Scholarships cover all tuition fees, financial support, living expenses, health care and return flights to the scholarship’s location for both the student and their companion.
Students in these two tracks are offered guidance and assessment programs to check their academic development during the program, as well as getting support in other aspects needed for their advancement. After their graduation, students in these two tracks can also join training programs abroad for a maximum of two years.
The program offers several advantages to new students who have not yet received acceptance. The program helps them to get the qualifications they need to be accepted by universities by offering assistance in overcoming obstacles such as language proficiency and interpersonal skills.
The program supports the students by organizing training workshops to develop their talents and skills. It introduces them to specialized experts in the field related to their scholarships. The program saves students time and effort and supports them throughout the whole registration process, by helping them write their resumes and complete their portfolios professionally.
The scholarship program is an educational first in Saudi Arabia, and is part of a Ministry of Culture initiative to develop national cadres specialized in cultural and arts fields so as to develop the sector and meet the increasing requirements of the labor market.

Saudi courts to handle copyrights, patents cases

Saudi commercial courts will handle copyrights and patents-related cases from February 2020. (SPA)
Updated 20 January 2020
Arab News

  • The Supreme Judicial Council approved the change and the Justice Ministry set up a plan to train judges on copyrights system and on handling patents disputes inside commercial courts
RIYADH: Saudi commercial courts and departments will handle copyrights and patents-related cases from February. The cases will be heard in commercial courts and in commercial departments inside general courts across the Kingdom.
Cases filed before that date to the committees for examining patents on inventions and for copyrights protection will be resolved through those two committees. The Supreme Judicial Council approved the change and the Justice Ministry set up a plan to train judges on copyrights system and on handling patents disputes inside commercial courts.
“We want to provide the best judicial principles and training on intellectual property system based on research and study,” the ministry said.
“We are collecting the previous work done by related committees that looked into those cases to prepare for the shift,” it added.
The digital environment at the ministry has enhanced the overall performance and the issuing of judgments, while saving the beneficiaries’ effort in achieving justice. Saudi Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani said the Saudi judiciary has proven its speed and efficiency. He stressed the ministry’s keenness to “have a fully digital environment.”
 

