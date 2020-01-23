You are here

As the formal daytime sessions of the WEF draw to a close, the “fun” begins. (Reuters)
Frank Kane’s Davos diary: Davos high life? Here’s the lowdown

Updated 20 sec ago
Frank Kane

I know everyone thinks Davos is all about lushing it up in the Alps with the global elite, but actually — if you take it seriously — it is very hard work. I don’t expect any sympathy.

If you are staying at Klosters, the fairy-tale town about 15 kilometers away from the main World Economic Forum (WEF) activities, you will have an early start to get to the first events of the day — usually a breakfast meeting in one of the Davos hotels at around 7.30 a.m.

That involves rising at about 6 a.m., in the pitch black and subzero temperatures, to wait for a shuttle bus to drive you the 30-minute trip to Davos. You might wait, half asleep and freezing, while several pass you by, full of other bleary-eyed delegates, but generally the shuttle gets you to the Congress Hall on time.

It can be a long schlepp through snowy streets and several levels of security to reach your venue, then back through the same security cordon to the Congress Hall for a plenary session or a bilateral meeting.

The same process — dress up warm, strip down for security, redress — can happen a dozen times a day, depending on where your meetings are. It is generally advisable to spend the day in the Congress Center to minimize this hassle. There is always a lot going on there, the hub of the annual meeting, but sometimes discussions have to be secluded outside, especially as Davos grows in popularity with the big global corporations that take over the town for the week.

By the time the afternoon comes along, the adrenaline rush of all that intellectual stimulation has begun to fade, and as the temperature starts to fall with the setting sun, fatigue builds up noticeably. Strong cups of coffee and a few Alpine energy bars become de rigueur, because you are only halfway through the day.

One regular Weffer once said Davos was like being back at university: Learning all day, enjoying yourself all night. It’s a reasonable description.

As the formal daytime sessions of the WEF draw to a close, the “fun” begins. Things get more relaxed, delegates open up a little bit more. In my experience, this is the best time to get a word with the “masters of the universe” who make Davos their temporary home — with a glass in hand, or over a canape in one of the bewildering number of evening receptions.

Then — always the high point of the day — dinner. This can be quite a formal affair in one of the hotels of the town, or more impromptu — a chance meeting with a friend or contact that can lead to an evening over a fondue table or, as the Swiss seem to prefer, a big plate of full-blooded meat.

Post prandial, you might just feel like curling up in bed, but there is still the trek back through security rings to get the shuttle back to Klosters. Inevitably, you encounter other friends or contacts in the snowy streets, and have to take refuge in one of the many “nightcap” events. It is rare to get past the Belvedere Steinberger, the ground zero of Davos night-time relaxation, without being lured in.

By now, the cold, the altitude and the fatigue have well and truly kicked in. The conversation on the shuttle back to Klosters is distinctly muted, intermingled with the occasional snore. By the time you are dropped at your hotel or chalet, all you want is the warmth of your room and the luxurious duvet the Swiss make to perfection. After a few hours, it will start all over again.

As I said, I expect no sympathy.

Saudi spending and Dubai Expo to help Gulf economy up speed

Updated 23 January 2020
Reuters

Saudi spending and Dubai Expo to help Gulf economy up speed

  • Oil output cuts and geopolitical tensions continue to hamper region, with neighboring countries’ growth sluggish
Updated 23 January 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Economic growth in the Gulf will pick up this year and next, helped by Saudi Arabia’s investment program and Expo 2020 in Dubai, although the region will continue to feel the impact of oil output cuts, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

OPEC and non-OPEC allies agreed in December to deepen output cuts, coming in addition to previously agreed curbs of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), and will represent about 1.7 percent of global oil output.

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 0.3 percent in 2019, and is expected to grow 2 percent in 2020 and 2.2 percent in 2021, the poll of 26 economists, conducted January 7-21, projected. A similar poll three months ago gave the same forecasts for 2020 and 2021 but estimated 0.7 percent growth in 2019.

“Saudi Arabia’s third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data, showing a fall of 0.5 percent year-on-year, was broadly as expected, with OPEC+ cuts constraining the contribution of the oil sector to economic growth,” Oxford Economics wrote in a research note. But diversification efforts “show signs of feedthrough,” it said.

Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, said a stronger non-oil sector would help Saudi Arabia.

“Real GDP growth in Saudi should benefit from stronger non-oil activity as the investment program gains momentum. The drag from the oil sector should moderate in 2020 following a sharp reduction in oil output in 2019,” she said.

Median forecasts for growth in Oman, a relatively small Gulf crude producer, were significantly slashed. Analysts saw 1 percent growth in 2019, 1.7 percent in 2020 and 2.3 percent in 2021. Three months ago, Oman’s GDP was set to grow 1.3 percent in 2019, 3.2 percent in 2020 and 3 percent in 2021.

Maya Senussi, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said deeper oil production cuts agreed by OPEC and allies in December, and prospects for non-oil activity remaining weak, have weighed on Oman’s outlook.

Analysts forecast growth of 1.7 percent in 2019 for the UAE, down from 2.2 percent in the poll three months ago. Its 2020 and 2021 estimates were unchanged.

The governments of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the country’s two main emirates, have boosted spending to provide stimulus to their economies.

Dubai, which will host Expo 2020 this year, announced a record budget of around $18 billion this year, a 17 percent increase year on year, while Abu Dhabi announced in 2018 a three-year package of $13.6 billion.

Kuwait, which said last week it expects a budget deficit of 9.2 billion dinars ($30.3 billion) in the fiscal year starting on April 1, was forecast to see 0.5 percent economic growth in 2019, down from the 1 percent expected three months ago.

Kuwait’s GDP growth was revised down to 1.9 percent in 2020 from 2.2 percent three months earlier. Expectations for its 2021 growth, however, have risen to 2.6 percent from 2.3 percent.

GDP growth for Qatar, the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, was revised down to 0.9 percent in 2019 from 2 percent three months ago. Its 2020 forecast was cut to 2.1 percent from 2.4 percent, while its 2021 estimate was lifted to 2.5 percent from 2.3 percent.

