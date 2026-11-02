RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on bilateral ties, ways to strengthen them and issues of mutual interest.

Saudi National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban delivered the message during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The message addressed ways to strengthen relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Wang said the Gulf had again reached a “critical crossroads between war and peace,” and expressed hope that all parties could end hostilities through negotiations, Reuters reported, citing a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

Wang also urged all parties to safeguard regional energy supplies and shipping lanes, and said China was ready to work with Saudi Arabia to advance bilateral ties.

Al-Aiban is also a minister of state and Cabinet member. Wang serves on the Communist Party’s Politburo and heads the office of its Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.