Azur Drones unveils new surveillance solution

Europe’s Azur Drones, a provider of autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), launched its drone-in-a-box surveillance solution, Skeyetech, at Intersec. This move is expected to boost security monitoring for high-risk private and public sites in the Middle East.

Skeyetech is a ready-to-fly surveillance system, which has been designed to monitor and confirm events, conduct perimeter patrols and provide support operations for ground security personnel. This new autonomous security system, which is already deployed in France, can be used directly by security agents as it needs no remote pilot skills or certification.

“We are delighted to be introducing our state-of-the-art autonomous UAV in the Middle East, and more precisely in Dubai. This launch coincides with the city’s journey toward transforming Dubai into a smart city. Skeyetech is, therefore, the perfect fit for such a status. Our drone will provide the much-needed security solution that will ensure properties such as oil and gas facilities or ports are protected from any emerging threats,” said Jean-Marc Crépin, CEO of Azur Drones.

Based in Bordeaux, France, Azur Drones obtained the first and only approval for autonomous drone flights from the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC).

Azur Drones’ entry into the Middle East market is timely and also expected to reignite the industry’s growth, which according to research by 6w Research will be worth $8.4 billion by 2025.