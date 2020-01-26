Bahrain’s GDA holds board of directors meeting

You are here

The Gulf Downstream Association (GDA) held its fourth quarterly board of directors meeting at its headquarters in GBCorp Tower, Bahrain Financial Harbor.
The Gulf Downstream Association (GDA) held its fourth quarterly board of directors meeting at its headquarters in GBCorp Tower, Bahrain Financial Harbor. The board of directors went on to attend key sessions of the GDA Annual Single Points of Contact (SPOCs) and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) Meet at the Wyndham Grand, Manama, which was attended by more than 50 high-level representatives of GDA’s member companies — a mix of regional and international players. 

These include national oil companies of the Gulf region such as Saudi Aramco, Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI), Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco), Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Refining, in addition to other global producers.

At the quarterly board meeting, members discussed matters relating to the “GDA International Downstream Conference and Exhibition 2020,” which is scheduled to take place from Oct. 20 to 22 at the Bahrain International Convention and Exhibition Center. Suleman A. Al-Bargan, vice president of domestic refining and NGL fractionation at Saudi Aramco and GDA chairman, along with the other board members congratulated Ebrahim Talib, deputy chief executive — Bapco, on his appointment as the conference chair and Waleed K. Al-Bader, CEO of KNPC, on his appointment as conference co-chair. Additionally, the board also reviewed and approved the budget for 2020.

