LuLu festival celebrates Indian food, fashion and more

LuLu, the largest hypermarket chain in the Middle East, launched the bi-annual Indian-themed festival “India Utsav” across its stores in the Kingdom, coinciding with the Indian Republic Day on Jan. 26. The week-long promotion highlights food products, offers and cultural shows from Jan. 22 to 28.

The festival was inaugurated by Dr. Ausuf Sayeed, Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia, and other top officials at LuLu Hypermarket in Riyadh Avenue Mall.

LuLu is highlighting over 3,900 products in different categories, which have been flown in straight from India for this promotion — from fruits and vegetables to meat, packaged food products, kitchen essentials, and traditional wear like sarees and churidars. A wide range of hot food dishes is also being freshly prepared daily. 

“Enjoy the taste of authentic Indian cuisine from LuLu’s delicious biryanis to mouth-watering curries, popular street foods, traditional sweets, and many more delicacies that are available at the most affordable prices,” a statement said. 

Mohammed said: “Every year, we organize special events to showcase the beauty and diversity of Indian culture through the festival ‘India Utsav.’ This is our humble tribute to the glorious tradition, food and offerings of India, which are well-renowned among the diverse population of this country. We are glad that this initiative binds together all nationalities for a common interest.” 

LuLu, which has its own food processing plants and sourcing offices in India, has exerted massive efforts to introduce a new range of products, featuring organic, low-fat, gluten-free and many healthier food options that are popular with the health-conscious customers.

With 185 stores operating worldwide, LuLu is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries, which include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. LuLu is one of the favorite shopping destinations in Saudi Arabia, where it offers a broad selection of international products. It is one of the Middle East’s top employers with its workforce numbering to 50,000.

