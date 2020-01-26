New IHG office, leadership to drive growth in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Voco Al-Khobar, located on Dhahran road and boasting 130 stylish rooms, is operated by InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which has announced plans to open an office in Riyadh in March.
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), a global hotel company, has announced plans to open an office in Riyadh in March. The news comes as IHG continues to expand its portfolio in the Kingdom in response to Vision 2030 and the opportunities it presents to the tourism and hospitality sector. The new office will also drive the performance of IHG’s existing estate further in the country and simultaneously support the expanding portfolio, as well as the company’s ambition toward leading Saudization efforts in the industry, a statement said. 

To lead IHG’s business in Saudi Arabia, Bastien Blanc has been appointed as managing director, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, effective March 1. In his current role with IHG, Blanc is responsible for leading the operations across IHG’s portfolio of hotels in the Middle East and Africa, including Saudi Arabia. He will also be responsible for driving both growth and performance for IHG in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. With extensive experience of working in the Kingdom, Blanc has been deeply ingrained into the market. He has also been leading IHG’s Saudization efforts, which he will continue to drive further in his new role. Blanc will continue to report to Pascal Gauvin, managing director, IMEA, IHG. 

IHG has also appointed Saad Al-Ahmari as director of HR and government affairs, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Al-Ahmari joins IHG from Boeing, Saudi Arabia where he served as the head of human resources. As a senior HR practitioner and Saudi national, he is well versed with the transformation taking place in the Kingdom and has expertise in HR strategy, Saudization, change management, employee engagement, government relations, employment law, and talent management. 

The Riyadh office will be further supported by new roles, across functions including commercial, financial and procurement, learning and development and IT. 

Managing director Gauvin said: “Saudi Arabia is a key market for IHG in the Middle East. With Saudi Vision 2030 and the rapid socioeconomic transformation in the country, we believe the tourism and hospitality industry will continue to be presented with unparalleled opportunities. We are therefore, pleased to solidify our presence in the country with the opening of a new office in the capital city, and appoint a talented team led by Bastien, to drive our growth and performance in the market. We also have strong commitment and an ambition toward leading Saudization in the industry and the new structure will help us engage with and facilitate the development of Saudi talent.”

He added: “This is an important next step in our growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is a truly significant move to solidify IHG’s position as one of the leading hospitality companies in the country.” 

Forum to spotlight growth of railway sector in Saudi Arabia

Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Forum to spotlight growth of railway sector in Saudi Arabia

Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi Railway Company (SAR), in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, is racing to prepare for the 2020 Railway Forum, to be held under the patronage of King Salman. The event has garnered the interest of ministers, leaders and influential figures in the transport industry from around the world. It is being considered as yet another achievement to be added to the Kingdom’s economic renaissance in various fields, the most important of which is the transport sector, which is one of the pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The forum, which will be held on Jan. 28 and 29 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, seeks to showcase the latest findings of the railways and transportation industry, while expanding the horizons of cooperation between concerned international companies, and employing the capabilities required for the development and growth of the transport sector. It also aims to elaborate modern national programs to develop this industry.

The forum aims to shed light on the development and growth of the railway sector in the Kingdom, and to attract investments via local and global partnerships. It seeks to highlight the Kingdom’s role as a major center for transport services in the region. The event hopes to place the railways sector in the Kingdom on the global map, by creating a platform to exchange successful experiences, put forward distinctive ideas, learn about modern technologies in the railway sector, and meet with influential people.

Ammar bin Ahmed Al-Nahdi, director general of corporate communications and marketing at SAR, said: “The forum will witness on the first day a discussion session titled ‘Towards 2030,’ in which Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser will take part with a group of transport ministers from around the world. It will be followed by the participation of CEOs from the most prominent international companies in another similar session.”

Latest updates

