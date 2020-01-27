Aster Sanad Hospital leaping forward toward the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 — Creating a Healthier Tomorrow

You are here

Aster Sanad Hospital, Riyadh as a proud supporter of Vision 2030 of Saudi Arabia- an aerial view. (Supplied)
Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director with Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare. (Supplied)
Inauguration of the Specialized Clinics at Aster Sanad Hospital in 2019, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by His Excellency the Minister of Health. (Supplied)
  • Aster Sanad Hospital, an Aster DM Healthcare venture is in the North-East Ring road at the heart of Riyadh with an easy access to the Airport and in proximity to the Saudi Red Crescent
  • Embodying the principles and standards of Aster DM Healthcare Group, Aster Sanad Hospital is accredited by Saudi Central Board of Accreditation for Healthcare Organizations (CBAHI) in Riyadh
DUBAI: Aster DM Healthcare network is a 33+ years old Organization spread across 379 establishments in 9 countries and has transitioned into being one of the fastest growing Organizations across the Middle East, India and Far East with several JCI accredited Hospitals, Clinics and Diagnostic Centers.

Aster Sanad Hospital, an Aster DM Healthcare venture is in the North-East Ring road at the heart of Riyadh with an easy access to the Airport and in proximity to the Saudi Red Crescent.
This aids in quickly serving the Trauma and Road traffic accidents through our Multidisciplinary team of Neurosurgeons, Cosmetic, Spinal and Maxillofacial Surgeons. We are one among the very few hospitals to have the Traffic Police Office (Muroor) attached to our premises for the seamless care and the documentation with the Traffic police.

Embodying the principles and standards of Aster DM Healthcare Group, Aster Sanad Hospital is accredited by Saudi Central Board of Accreditation for Healthcare Organizations (CBAHI) in Riyadh and delivers high quality medical care to all the Insurance companies and the classes.

We serve 30+ different Patient nationalities with our 100+ Doctors from 20+ different countries, encompassing the Minimal Invasive Laparoscopic General Surgery/Weight Loss Surgeries (minimal stay in the Hospital) to the Advanced Surgeries.

This leading Multi-specialty hospital has been equipped with advanced Medical Equipment like the Bipolar TURis Machine in Urology for operating Big-sized Prostate gland enlargement in Males with a Center of Excellence in Renal Stones extractions. Other unique services in the Gulf region include the Hyperbaric Therapy (Pure Oxygen Therapy) for faster wound healing in Diabetics, Sports medicine and Aviation space, in close collaboration with our high-end Orthopedics Dept.

Aster Sanad is well positioned as one of the largest private healthcare providers for Normal and Cesarean deliveries with a 35 bedded Level 3 Neonatal ICU (managing cases beyond 550 grams baby) and Pediatric ICU. Strategic partners and as a top preferred Healthcare provider with reputed Government Hospitals tenders and contracts.

Our 24/7 Emergency room with Cardiac Catheterization Lab is backed with a strong Non-Invasive Cardiology Dept that caters to the low risk Cardiac cases stratification with a Non-Invasive CT- Coronary Angiogram. Patients that are more prone to the Heart Attacks and Cardiac Arrest cases are tackled by Coronary Angiogram/Angioplasty at par with international excellence outcomes (with an average Door to Balloon time of less than 60 minutes.)

Newer Services include the Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, Men and Women’s Health, Electrophysiology for Irregular Heart Rhythms, Neuro/Cardiac Interventions for Vascular and Thoracic injuries, Dental Implants and the Hollywood Smile. Expansion pipeline of Aster in KSA is in the offing with our Annex Building under Design &amp; Construction, planned to open 2020-2021.

Launched an Aster DM Home Health Program in 2019 as an Integrated Healthcare setting to offer Doctor and Physiotherapists @ Home, Continuous Nursing (2 to 24 hours Care @ Home), Dental Procedures @ Home, Lab sample collections/Vaccinations @ Home and as a Continuum of Care @ Home for Post-discharge patients at their ease and convenience as Intermittent care through our qualified multi-disciplinary clinical care teams.

Aster Sanad will continue to strive and ensure the utmost patient safety standards, best clinical outcomes and service excellence with an ethos of “We’ll Treat You Well.” For Bookings-920004417; [email protected]

More than 400 health care professionals representing over 12 organizations across the Kingdom as well as a diverse group of health care providers from the US-based Johns Hopkins Medicine came together recently with a single-minded purpose — patient safety and quality of care in Saudi Arabia. 

The event on Jan. 12 and 13 was the 6th Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare Patient Safety Symposium, which from its inception has been held in coordination with Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality. 

“The Patient Safety Symposium was the first major event we held at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH),” said Dr. Daniele Rigamonti, JHAH CEO. “We had determined early on that a focus on patient safety would be an area where we could have a major and immediate impact on patient care both within JHAH and across the Kingdom.” 

The annual event is designed to bring together both in-Kingdom expertise from organizations such as the Ministry of Health, JHAH, the Saudi Patient Safety Center, the Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (CBAHI) as well as US-based Johns Hopkins Medicine. 

“What I have seen over the years is the amazing capacity of not only JHAH staff but also the invited health care professionals to share and learn and to develop an amazing platform on which to move forward with patient safety both locally and globally as well ... I feel privileged to learn from my friends and colleagues in Saudi Arabia and take that learning with me to share where ever I can,” said Paula Kent, patient safety specialist, Johns Hopkins Medicine. 

This year, the symposium included a poster session that displayed a wide range of studies and activities that have been or are currently being conducted at JHAH. The winning poster was the “Lean Six Sigma Project for Improving Oncology Patient Waiting Time for Chemotherapy Administration.”

As patient safety is the responsibility of everyone in a health care organization, both the presentations and participants highlighted a wide range of topics and disciplines from quality improvement to human resources.

