Aster Sanad Hospital leaping forward toward the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 — Creating a Healthier Tomorrow

DUBAI: Aster DM Healthcare network is a 33+ years old Organization spread across 379 establishments in 9 countries and has transitioned into being one of the fastest growing Organizations across the Middle East, India and Far East with several JCI accredited Hospitals, Clinics and Diagnostic Centers.

Aster Sanad Hospital, an Aster DM Healthcare venture is in the North-East Ring road at the heart of Riyadh with an easy access to the Airport and in proximity to the Saudi Red Crescent.

This aids in quickly serving the Trauma and Road traffic accidents through our Multidisciplinary team of Neurosurgeons, Cosmetic, Spinal and Maxillofacial Surgeons. We are one among the very few hospitals to have the Traffic Police Office (Muroor) attached to our premises for the seamless care and the documentation with the Traffic police.

Embodying the principles and standards of Aster DM Healthcare Group, Aster Sanad Hospital is accredited by Saudi Central Board of Accreditation for Healthcare Organizations (CBAHI) in Riyadh and delivers high quality medical care to all the Insurance companies and the classes.

We serve 30+ different Patient nationalities with our 100+ Doctors from 20+ different countries, encompassing the Minimal Invasive Laparoscopic General Surgery/Weight Loss Surgeries (minimal stay in the Hospital) to the Advanced Surgeries.

This leading Multi-specialty hospital has been equipped with advanced Medical Equipment like the Bipolar TURis Machine in Urology for operating Big-sized Prostate gland enlargement in Males with a Center of Excellence in Renal Stones extractions. Other unique services in the Gulf region include the Hyperbaric Therapy (Pure Oxygen Therapy) for faster wound healing in Diabetics, Sports medicine and Aviation space, in close collaboration with our high-end Orthopedics Dept.

Aster Sanad is well positioned as one of the largest private healthcare providers for Normal and Cesarean deliveries with a 35 bedded Level 3 Neonatal ICU (managing cases beyond 550 grams baby) and Pediatric ICU. Strategic partners and as a top preferred Healthcare provider with reputed Government Hospitals tenders and contracts.

Our 24/7 Emergency room with Cardiac Catheterization Lab is backed with a strong Non-Invasive Cardiology Dept that caters to the low risk Cardiac cases stratification with a Non-Invasive CT- Coronary Angiogram. Patients that are more prone to the Heart Attacks and Cardiac Arrest cases are tackled by Coronary Angiogram/Angioplasty at par with international excellence outcomes (with an average Door to Balloon time of less than 60 minutes.)

Newer Services include the Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, Men and Women’s Health, Electrophysiology for Irregular Heart Rhythms, Neuro/Cardiac Interventions for Vascular and Thoracic injuries, Dental Implants and the Hollywood Smile. Expansion pipeline of Aster in KSA is in the offing with our Annex Building under Design & Construction, planned to open 2020-2021.

Launched an Aster DM Home Health Program in 2019 as an Integrated Healthcare setting to offer Doctor and Physiotherapists @ Home, Continuous Nursing (2 to 24 hours Care @ Home), Dental Procedures @ Home, Lab sample collections/Vaccinations @ Home and as a Continuum of Care @ Home for Post-discharge patients at their ease and convenience as Intermittent care through our qualified multi-disciplinary clinical care teams.

Aster Sanad will continue to strive and ensure the utmost patient safety standards, best clinical outcomes and service excellence with an ethos of “We’ll Treat You Well.” For Bookings-920004417; [email protected]