You are here

  • Home
  • Major quake hits Caribbean, triggering evacuations

Major quake hits Caribbean, triggering evacuations

The tremors were felt as far as the US mainland, where police in Miami evacuated some buildings as a precaution. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/43jbf

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Major quake hits Caribbean, triggering evacuations

  • Police in Miami evacuated some buildings as a precaution
  • A 6.1 magnitude aftershock hit off the coast of the Cayman Islands
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

MIAMI, US: A major 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday in the Caribbean between Jamaica and Cuba, triggering a brief tsunami alert and sending hundreds of people pouring onto the streets of Havana.
The tremors were felt as far as the US mainland, where police in Miami evacuated some buildings as a precaution.
The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) — 125 kilometers northwest of Lucea, Jamaica.
It estimated there was a low likelihood of casualties or damage, and there were no immediate reports of either.
Hours later, a 6.1 magnitude aftershock hit off the coast of the Cayman Islands, part of a cluster of more than a dozen aftershocks which were mainly in the four-to-five magnitude range and lasted well into the evening, the USGS said.
The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially warned there was a threat of tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to one meter above tide level for the coasts of Jamaica, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico and the Cayman Islands. But it lifted the alert update about two hours later.
The first, bigger quake rattled several tall buildings in the Cuban capital Havana, which were immediately evacuated.
The earthquake was felt in several provinces including Guantanamo and Santiago de Cuba in the east, Cienfuegos in the center and Havana in the northwest, the official Cubadebate website reported.
But there were no preliminary reports of damage or injuries.
Jawara Rawjers, a resident of Kingston, Jamaica told AFP: “I felt the house trembling and realized that it was a quake.
“It lasted about 20 seconds. I checked my watch and it was 2:12 pm. I checked on my family but they didn’t feel anything in their part of the house.”
Machel Emanuel, a doctor in the same city, added: “I was on the second floor of a building and there was a sustained shaking of the building. I felt dizzy. The door was slamming consistently for a while.”
Many Jamaicans took to social media in the immediate aftermath to post pictures, unverified by AFP, of swimming pools shaking violently.
In Miami, police said buildings were being evacuated as a precaution after reports of tremors being felt in some areas of the city.

Topics: US cuba Jamaica earthquake

Related

Middle-East
Turkish earthquake triggers many unanswered questions
World
Southern Mexico hit by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

US says 50 troops now diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike

Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

US says 50 troops now diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike

  • Thirty-one of the 50 were treated in Iraq and returned to duty
  • US veterans group said they expect an apology from Trump for down playing the injuries
Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said on Tuesday 50 US service members were now diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month, 16 more than the military had previously announced.
President Donald Trump and other top officials initially said Iran’s Jan. 8 attack had not killed or injured any US service members.
“As of today, 50 US service members have been diagnosed” with traumatic brain injury, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell said in a statement about injuries in the attack on the Ain Al-Asad air base in western Iraq.
Symptoms of concussive injuries include headaches, dizziness, sensitivity to light and nausea.
Thirty-one of the 50 were treated in Iraq and returned to duty, including 15 of those diagnosed most recently, Campbell said.
Eighteen of the total have been sent to Germany for further evaluation and treatment, and one was sent to Kuwait and has since returned to duty, he said.
“This is a snapshot in time and numbers can change,” Campbell said.
In its previous update on Friday, the Pentagon had put the number of those injured at 34.
Trump last week appeared to play down the injuries, saying he “heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things.”
That prompted criticism from a US war veterans group. William Schmitz, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said on Friday the group “expects an apology from the president to our service men and women for his misguided remarks.”
According to Pentagon data, about 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury since 2000.
Iran fired missiles at Ain Al-Asad in retaliation for the US killing of a top Revolutionary Guard general, Qassem Soleimani, in a drone strike at Baghdad airport on Jan. 3.
The missile attacks capped a spiral of violence that had started in late December, and both sides have refrained from further military escalation.

Topics: Iraq Iran

Related

Update
Middle-East
US will not lift sanctions to negotiate with Iran
Middle-East
Iran’s top leader praises attack on US bases in Iraq

Latest updates

Major quake hits Caribbean, triggering evacuations
US says 50 troops now diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike
Deaths rise to 132 in China outbreak as foreigners leave
Trump’s Middle East plan forges unexpected unity in Palestinian ranks
Culture Minister Prince Badr salutes ‘the father of arts’ as musical play launches Saudi Theater Initiative

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.