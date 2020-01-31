You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Buying Today: Makkah brand Duraibah

What We Are Buying Today: Makkah brand Duraibah

Short Url

https://arab.news/jrxvh

Updated 31 January 2020
Nada Hameed

What We Are Buying Today: Makkah brand Duraibah

  • Duraibah opens the door for lifestyle products that enrich the bond between Muslims and Islamic culture
Updated 31 January 2020
Nada Hameed

Duraibah is a brand born out of Makkah and got its name from one of the ancient doors of the Grand Mosque, which at the time led to the main city market.

As a contemporary Islamic design house, Duraibah opens the door for lifestyle products that enrich the bond between Muslims and Islamic culture.

Its products are designed in a unique, modern arty way and aim to promote holy city icons such as the Kaaba and the word Makkah, written in Arabic calligraphy, around the world.

The brand’s Muslim designers have produced a range of items which include copies of the Qur’an with embroidered covers, prayer mats, and home decorations and accessories such as bracelets, mugs, notebooks, and wall watches.

Established in 2013, Duraibah has three stores located in Makkah, Jabal Omar mall and Abraj Al-Bait mall. It also has an online store (on Instagram @duraibah) which offers a delivery service to all Middle East countries in addition to the US and Japan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia What We Are Buying Today

Related

Saudi Arabia
What We Are Buying Today: Madinah-based online store Fantasy
Saudi Arabia
What We Are Buying Today: Equal chair

Saudi Arabia steps up school virus safeguards

Hamad Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
Updated 02 February 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia steps up school virus safeguards

  • There have been no reported cases in Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 February 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Educational facilities in Saudi Arabia have updated emergency procedures to counter the threat of coronavirus.

Saudi Minister of Education, Hamad Al-Asheikh on Saturday instructed all education departments, universities and vocational training institutes to activate emergency plans as the number of people worldwide infected with the life-threatening virus continues to rise. Symptoms include high fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and headache. There have been no reported cases in the Kingdom. According to the Saudi Ministry of Health, coronavirus is transmitted through close contact with an infected person without protection. Intensive care and treatment is the best way to deal with infection, it said.

How to protect?
The ministry said that protection against the virus can be increased by avoiding contact with live or dead animals, or animal products, and avoiding contact with people with respiratory symptoms.
If a child develops symptoms, parents should keep them out of school to avoid spreading the virus, the ministry advised.

THELIST

Health tips to avoid coronavirus:

• Cover mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing.

• Keep hands clean by washing them for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or with alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

• Disinfect and clean commonly used surfaces.

• Avoid touching eyes and nose with unclean hands.

• Avoid people with symptoms such as coughing.

Migratory birds
Meanwhile, Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Saudi Wildlife Authority (SWA) stressed the need to take adequate precautions when dealing with resident and migratory animals that can carry fungal disease.
The ministry said that preliminary information indicated that the coronavirus spreading in China is an animal disease, with the main focus on a market containing live animals including bats, rodents and reptiles, in addition to poultry.
Tests carried out in China confirmed that the virus first passed from animals to humans in the market.
The SWA said that the Kingdom lies on the migration paths of many animals coming from areas where certain diseases can be transmitted to humans.
Animals could carry the virus without showing pathological symptoms in some cases, the authority said.
The ministry said that precautionary measures to avoid infection include wearing masks and gloves, washing or disinfecting hands after handling animals and birds or their meat, treating any animal that shows symptoms of sickness with caution, and avoiding migratory birds’ habitats. The ministry urged residents to report any mass deaths of animals on the toll-free number 8002470000.

Topics: coronavirus China Coronavirus SARS

Related

Saudi Arabia
No confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
UAE announces new case of coronavirus

Latest updates

INTERVIEW: Dubai-based CEO Badr Jafar moves the needle at Davos
Saudi Arabia steps up school virus safeguards
Now for the hard part: EU-UK talks ‘complicated’
Chinese tourists desert Thai resorts as virus fear spreads
Japan targets foreign visitors in measures to limit epidemic’s impact

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.