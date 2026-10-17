RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense has urged the public to exercise caution and stay away from valleys and flood-prone areas as thunderstorms are expected across most regions of the Kingdom, with heavy rain potentially triggering flash floods.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense advised residents to remain in safe places, avoid swimming in valleys and areas where water accumulates, and follow official instructions issued through media outlets and social media platforms.

According to the National Center for Meteorology’s forecast for Saturday, Oct. 17, moderate to heavy thunderstorms could bring torrential runoff, hail and strong winds that stir up dust and sand, potentially reducing horizontal visibility to near zero.

The conditions are expected in parts of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha and Makkah regions, as well as parts of Hail, Al-Jouf and the Northern Borders region. Light to moderate rain is forecast for parts of Madinah, Tabuk and the Eastern Province.

The NCM also warned of the possibility of fog forming overnight and in the early morning along coastal areas of Madinah, Makkah and the Eastern Province.

Lightning strikes over Sakaka, the capital city of Al-Jouf in the Kingdom's north. (SPA)

The Civil Defense warning, issued on Friday, said thunderstorms were expected to continue across most regions through Wednesday. Its forecast, based on NCM data, identified Makkah, Jazan, Asir and Al-Baha as areas facing moderate to heavy rainfall that could cause flash floods, hail and downdrafts carrying dust and sand. Light to moderate rain was expected in Madinah, Hail, Al-Jouf and the Northern Borders region.

Recent rainfall has already been reported in several parts of the Kingdom. Moderate rain fell over Sakaka and surrounding areas in Al-Jouf on Friday evening, while heavy rain was reported across several governorates, centers and villages in Jazan on Thursday. Makkah also recorded moderate rainfall on Wednesday.

The unsettled weather coincides with a broader outlook for a wetter-than-usual October. According to the NCM’s climate forecast for October to December 2026, rainfall is likely to exceed normal levels across most regions of Saudi Arabia this month, including Asir. Average temperatures are also forecast to be higher than usual.

Wet night in Makkah following a moderate rains on Oct. 14. (SPA)

The center has emphasized that these seasonal projections provide general climate indicators, while its daily bulletins offer more precise information on weather conditions, timing and intensity.

Asir on threshold of ’Al-Wasm’ season

Despite the hazards associated with intense downpours, seasonal rain plays an important role in the Kingdom’s natural environment and agricultural cycles.

In Asir, the arrival of the traditional 52-day Al-Wasm season on Friday brings a distinctive autumn pattern, with cooler conditions on mountain peaks contrasting with the warmer climate of the Tihama lowlands. The season’s name is historically associated with beneficial rainfall that encourages the growth of vegetation and wild herbs.

The Al-Wasm season in Asir brings a distinctive autumn pattern, with cooler conditions on mountain peaks contrasting with the warmer climate of the Tihama lowlands. (SPA)

The region’s mountainous terrain, agricultural terraces and valleys are also prone to low clouds and dense fog during autumn, creating varied landscapes that attract visitors and nature enthusiasts. Seasonal weather patterns have long helped local communities plan farming activities, monitor crop development and determine harvest times.

Vegetable season in Qassim

Meanwhile, the transition toward cooler autumn weather is encouraging winter vegetable cultivation in Qassim, one of the Kingdom’s important agricultural regions.

Farmers have begun planting leafy greens, root vegetables, bulbs, legumes and other winter crops, taking advantage of milder conditions and seasonal rainfall. Crops grown in open fields include lettuce, arugula, spinach, carrots, radishes, onions and garlic, while greenhouses allow farmers to cultivate tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and eggplants under more controlled conditions.

As the Kingdom transitions toward cooler autumn weather, farmers begin to plant vegetables in Qassim. (SPA)

The seasonal transition provides an opportunity for farmers to prepare land, select seeds and plan irrigation, while combining greenhouse production with efficient agricultural management to improve yields and conserve water.

Civil Defense continues to urge residents to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain, particularly around valleys and low-lying areas, where rapidly rising water can pose a serious danger even when rainfall is limited nearby.