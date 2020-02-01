You are here

  • Brexit is a ‘sea change’ for Europe: German official

Brexit is a ‘sea change’ for Europe: German official

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert attends the summer press conference in Berlin. (AFP)
Updated 01 February 2020
AFP
Reuters

Brexit is a ‘sea change’ for Europe: German official

  • The two sides have until the end of the year to negotiate their future relationship and trading arrangements
Updated 01 February 2020
AFP Reuters

BERLIN: Britain’s EU departure on Friday marks a “sea change” for the bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said.
“It is clearly a sea change for Europe because the UK was an important member of the EU for 47 years — nearly half a century,” said Steffen Seibert said at a government press conference.
Berlin hopes Britain will continue to be a “close partner and friend,” Seibert added.
“We regret (Brexit), and we think the majority of the German population feel the same, but we respect the decision made by the British people.”
In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this month, Merkel said Brexit was a “wake-up call” for the EU.
“That means that we will work even more intensively on being strong and innovative,” said Seibert.
“European integration has brought Europe peace and prosperity ... We and the other 26 remaining member states are determined to continue this success story.”
Britain will initially remain under EU rules for trade, travel and business during an 11-month transition.
The two sides have until the end of the year to negotiate their future relationship and trading arrangements.
Speaking on German TV, British Ambassador to Germany Sir Sebastian Wood said he believed an agreement could be reached by December.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the EU and Britain are further apart in rhetoric than substance as they begin future trade talks.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to wrap up a trade deal by a year-end deadline and while EU members are skeptical, Varadkar said it was possible to do so, particularly if the new deal is very similar to the current arrangements.
“I am confident we can get a good deal. The good news is that I don’t think the two parties — the EU on one side and Britain on the other — are all that far apart. Further apart in rhetoric than substance,” Varadkar said in a speech.
“We broadly agree that we want there to be no quotas, no tariffs, no taxes and the minimum amount of bureaucracy and checks as possible. And that’s really important particularly in Ireland.”
Varadkar said both sides needed to start a new relationship on a firm and honest footing and for him, that meant a level playing field on standards.
He said that did not need to be absolute but that Ireland envisaged a common set of minimum standards that continue to be raised.
While Varadkar said a deal may resemble the accord struck between the EU and Canada, “the UK is not Canada” and the risk of a neighbor undercutting the bloc on standards was different.
He added that Johnson had told him in a meeting this month that it was “absolutely not” the case that Britain would seek to undercut the EU in terms of state aids, environmental, labor, food and product standards.
Varadkar, who is behind in opinion polls at home as he seeks re-election, reiterated that Ireland would always welcome its nearest neighbor back into the bloc.
“We hope it works out for them. But if it does not, there will always be a seat kept for them at the table,” he said

Topics: Brexit

Air travel fears due to coronavirus to sap oil demand

A number of airlines have halted or reduced flights to China as the country struggles to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. (Reuters)
Updated 01 February 2020
Reuters

Air travel fears due to coronavirus to sap oil demand

  • Disease scare has already begun to warp crude oil and products markets worldwide
Updated 01 February 2020
Reuters

LONDON: A coronavirus outbreak in China could cut oil demand by over 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of this year and drag on oil prices already beleaguered by oversupply, analysts and traders say.

The blow — equivalent to the capacity of a large oil refinery — will land mostly on demand for jet fuel in China, both the world’s top oil importer and one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, as strict travel curbs limit domestic travel and international carriers shun the country.
“As preventive measures focus mainly on aviation and public passenger transport, jet fuel will be the most susceptible ... for Q1 2020, China’s oil demand could be reduced by over 250,000 bpd,” said Yujiao Lei of Wood Mackenzie, and the energy consultancy lowered its forecast for world oil demand by 500,000 bpd for the same period.
“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak will likely be a one-off event, with its effect on oil demand focusing mainly on jet demand principally in China and to a lesser degree in East and Southeast Asia,” she added.
The virus has spread to more than 9,800 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic and killing 213 people — all of them in China.
Several Chinese cities have levied strict travel curbs while global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China’s major cities.
Consultancy JLC said Chinese refinery activity had plunged by 15 percent in the last week, and a Chinese international trade agency said on Friday it would offer force force majeure certificates for firms unable to meet contracts due to the virus.
The virus scare has already begun to warp crude oil and products markets worldwide.
Asian refining margins for jet fuel languished close to their lowest in 2-1/2-year, while asking prices for crude varieties from as far afield as Angola, once coveted in the Chinese market, fell to their lowest levels in around a year.
FGE energy estimated as much as 840,000 barrels per day in February, but the market appeared braced for an impact on the wider economy should efforts to contain the sickness fail.
“As the peak of the contagion has yet to materialize much uncertainty remains on the impact on China’s economy and global growth,” Fitch Solutions Macro Research wrote in a note.
“The impact on China’s economy will be material the longer the virus takes to abate.”

Topics: China Coronavirus

