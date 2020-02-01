Brexit is a ‘sea change’ for Europe: German official

BERLIN: Britain’s EU departure on Friday marks a “sea change” for the bloc, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said.

“It is clearly a sea change for Europe because the UK was an important member of the EU for 47 years — nearly half a century,” said Steffen Seibert said at a government press conference.

Berlin hopes Britain will continue to be a “close partner and friend,” Seibert added.

“We regret (Brexit), and we think the majority of the German population feel the same, but we respect the decision made by the British people.”

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this month, Merkel said Brexit was a “wake-up call” for the EU.

“That means that we will work even more intensively on being strong and innovative,” said Seibert.

“European integration has brought Europe peace and prosperity ... We and the other 26 remaining member states are determined to continue this success story.”

Britain will initially remain under EU rules for trade, travel and business during an 11-month transition.

The two sides have until the end of the year to negotiate their future relationship and trading arrangements.

Speaking on German TV, British Ambassador to Germany Sir Sebastian Wood said he believed an agreement could be reached by December.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the EU and Britain are further apart in rhetoric than substance as they begin future trade talks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to wrap up a trade deal by a year-end deadline and while EU members are skeptical, Varadkar said it was possible to do so, particularly if the new deal is very similar to the current arrangements.

“I am confident we can get a good deal. The good news is that I don’t think the two parties — the EU on one side and Britain on the other — are all that far apart. Further apart in rhetoric than substance,” Varadkar said in a speech.

“We broadly agree that we want there to be no quotas, no tariffs, no taxes and the minimum amount of bureaucracy and checks as possible. And that’s really important particularly in Ireland.”

Varadkar said both sides needed to start a new relationship on a firm and honest footing and for him, that meant a level playing field on standards.

He said that did not need to be absolute but that Ireland envisaged a common set of minimum standards that continue to be raised.

While Varadkar said a deal may resemble the accord struck between the EU and Canada, “the UK is not Canada” and the risk of a neighbor undercutting the bloc on standards was different.

He added that Johnson had told him in a meeting this month that it was “absolutely not” the case that Britain would seek to undercut the EU in terms of state aids, environmental, labor, food and product standards.

Varadkar, who is behind in opinion polls at home as he seeks re-election, reiterated that Ireland would always welcome its nearest neighbor back into the bloc.

“We hope it works out for them. But if it does not, there will always be a seat kept for them at the table,” he said