AI and cybersecurity laboratories inaugurated at university in Dammam

Saudi minister of education inaugurates the laboratories of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity at the College of Computer Science and Information Technology at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Dammam on Feb.1, 2020. (SPA)
Saudi minister of education inaugurates the laboratories of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity at the College of Computer Science and Information Technology at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Dammam on Feb.1, 2020. (SPA)
Saudi minister of education inaugurates the laboratories of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity at the College of Computer Science and Information Technology at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Dammam on Feb.1, 2020. (SPA)
Saudi minister of education inaugurates the laboratories of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity at the College of Computer Science and Information Technology at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Dammam on Feb.1, 2020. (SPA)
AI and cybersecurity laboratories inaugurated at university in Dammam

  • The minister of education also inaugurated three other laboratories at the College of Engineering and announced the launch of new electronic services at the university
  • The university’s president emphasized that the university was full of scientific laboratories, such as those specializing in nano technology, genome study and stem cell research
DAMMAM: The minister of education, Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh, inaugurated the laboratories of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity at the College of Computer Science and Information Technology at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Dammam on Saturday.
The minister also inaugurated three other laboratories at the College of Engineering and announced the launch of new electronic services at the university. 
At the university’s College of Computer Science and Information Technology, the minister inspected the AI and cybersecurity laboratories, those working on them and their role in strengthening the Kingdom’s technology system. 
The university’s president, Abdullah Al-Rubaish, stressed that the new system would enable universities to have self-efficacy and disciplined independence that would enable them to invest resources, raise the level of competition between them, and make them more in line with the development in the country.
Al-Rubaish emphasized that the university was full of scientific laboratories, such as those specializing in nano technology, genome study and stem cell research.
The assistant to the minister of education, Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, as well as many officials at the ministry and university leaders participated in the inauguration.

Topics: Dammam Saudi Arabia AI Cybersecurity

