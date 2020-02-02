You are here

Tawal spearheads telecom infrastructure at TowerXchange

Tawal showcased major breakthroughs in the global tower scene amid 250 elite players across the Middle East and North Africa.
Updated 02 February 2020
Arab News

  • Tawal owns and manages a portfolio of more than 14,000 telecom towers, which constitute 40 percent of Saudi Arabia’s towers and stands at the forefront of the telecommunication infrastructure industry
Tawal, a Saudi ICT infrastructure service provider in the Kingdom, marked its presence at the 7th Annual TowerXchange Meetup hosted at Le Meridien Hotel and Conference Center in Dubai from Jan. 28 to 29. Tawal — whose state-of-the-art solutions cater to a wide spectrum of clientele in Saudi Arabia — showcased major breakthroughs in the global tower scene amid 250 elite players across the Middle East and North Africa.
“Today’s telecommunications infrastructure industry is witnessing drastic and fast-paced changes. At Tawal, we are keen to abide by these nationwide developments and deliver unmatched business models that address our clients’ needs,” said Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Alhakbani, CEO of Tawal. “It is part of our responsibility to play a vital role and bring forth groundbreaking technologies that aim to raise the bar of the telecom sector in the Kingdom. We are also working to expand our outreach to further cover the outskirts of Saudi Arabia.”
He added: “We are delighted to be present at the 7th Annual TowerXchange Meetup in Dubai. It gives us pleasure to contribute to the advancement of the industry and to be sharing Tawal’s expertise and knowledge in the field. Such opportunities pave the way for the exchange of the latest global practices and provide an integrated platform in favor of the market’s expansion and development.”
Tawal owns and manages a portfolio of more than 14,000 telecom towers, which constitute 40 percent of Saudi Arabia’s towers and stands at the forefront of the telecommunication infrastructure industry. The company exerts its efforts to build a cross-connected digital community that bolsters a thriving economy and supports Vision 2030’s digital transformation objectives.

Likewise, Tawal operates its services in the Kingdom by providing effective and cost-efficient solutions for all partners alike.
Founded in 2012, TowerXchange is an independent community for operators, towercos (telecom tower companies), investors and suppliers interested in EMEA, CALA and Asian towers.

TowerXchange Meetups have become the definitive gathering for business leaders in telecommunications infrastructure. It strives to create supportive regulatory environments, unlock investment in passive infrastructure environments, optimize site opex (operating expenses) and capex (capital expenditures) through efficiency measures, and explore infrastructure sharing strategies for the 5G and smart city era.

 

The Big 5 Saudi expands offering to meet demand

The Big 5 Saudi will host more than 250 exhibiting brands from 20 countries and showcase products across sectors including building interiors and finishes, building envelope and special construction, construction tools and building materials, construction technologies and innovations, concrete, and MEP services.
Dmg events LLC, the organizers of The Big 5 Saudi, have announced the addition of a new outdoor area to facilitate the increased presence of PMV and heavy machinery exhibitors at The Big 5 Saudi. Taking place at the Jeddah Center for Forum and Events from March 8 to 10, the new plant machinery and vehicles (PMV) solutions sector is expected to further cement The Big 5 Saudi’s position as a central meeting place to source everything in the construction buying cycle.
With much of the Kingdom’s $302 billion budget earmarked for government infrastructure plans in line with Saudi Vision 2030, key projects cited as driving the increasing demand for PMV and heavy machinery include the $500 billion NEOM smart-city project and other key developments like King Hamad Causeway, Qiddiya, Amaala, and the Red Sea Project.
Event Director of The Big 5 Saudi, Roni El-Haddad said: “Now in its 10th edition, The Big 5 Saudi continues to grow and to support the country’s ambitious development goals with the introduction of a dedicated area showcasing machinery for heavy construction and infrastructure industries. The expansion comes on the back of the increasing demand for these products in the country as $825 billion worth of future projects are planned across construction and transport sectors in particular.
“As these future projects move from the design phase to reality, and the life cycle of the project turns toward the construction phase, the application of PMV and heavy machinery becomes a critical consideration in the building process.”

The Big 5 Saudi will host more than 250 exhibiting brands from 20 countries and showcase products across sectors including building interiors and finishes, building envelope and special construction, construction tools and building materials, construction technologies and innovations, concrete, and MEP services. Products on display come from market heavyweights including Kanoo machinery, Saudi Diesel Machinery Company with XCMG products, Saudi Diesel Equipment Company with Doosan products, and Kice, to name a few.
The Big 5 Saudi will also offer more than 50 workshops across three theaters. Curated by industry thought leaders, these free-to-attend and CPD (continuing professional development) certified sessions educate and empower construction professionals to achieve Saudi Vision 2030 through stimulating case studies, power keynotes and captivating debates.
The event is supported by Katerra (platinum sponsor), Al-Bawani Contracting (contracting sponsor), Al-Latifa Trading & Contracting Company (gold sponsor), and Oscar Paints (official paint sponsor). The Big 5 Saudi is free-to-attend for registered visitors.

