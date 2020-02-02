Tawal spearheads telecom infrastructure at TowerXchange

Tawal, a Saudi ICT infrastructure service provider in the Kingdom, marked its presence at the 7th Annual TowerXchange Meetup hosted at Le Meridien Hotel and Conference Center in Dubai from Jan. 28 to 29. Tawal — whose state-of-the-art solutions cater to a wide spectrum of clientele in Saudi Arabia — showcased major breakthroughs in the global tower scene amid 250 elite players across the Middle East and North Africa.

“Today’s telecommunications infrastructure industry is witnessing drastic and fast-paced changes. At Tawal, we are keen to abide by these nationwide developments and deliver unmatched business models that address our clients’ needs,” said Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Alhakbani, CEO of Tawal. “It is part of our responsibility to play a vital role and bring forth groundbreaking technologies that aim to raise the bar of the telecom sector in the Kingdom. We are also working to expand our outreach to further cover the outskirts of Saudi Arabia.”

He added: “We are delighted to be present at the 7th Annual TowerXchange Meetup in Dubai. It gives us pleasure to contribute to the advancement of the industry and to be sharing Tawal’s expertise and knowledge in the field. Such opportunities pave the way for the exchange of the latest global practices and provide an integrated platform in favor of the market’s expansion and development.”

Tawal owns and manages a portfolio of more than 14,000 telecom towers, which constitute 40 percent of Saudi Arabia’s towers and stands at the forefront of the telecommunication infrastructure industry. The company exerts its efforts to build a cross-connected digital community that bolsters a thriving economy and supports Vision 2030’s digital transformation objectives.

FAST FACT Tawal owns and manages a portfolio of more than 14,000 telecom towers, which constitute 40 percent of Saudi Arabia’s towers.

Likewise, Tawal operates its services in the Kingdom by providing effective and cost-efficient solutions for all partners alike.

Founded in 2012, TowerXchange is an independent community for operators, towercos (telecom tower companies), investors and suppliers interested in EMEA, CALA and Asian towers.

TowerXchange Meetups have become the definitive gathering for business leaders in telecommunications infrastructure. It strives to create supportive regulatory environments, unlock investment in passive infrastructure environments, optimize site opex (operating expenses) and capex (capital expenditures) through efficiency measures, and explore infrastructure sharing strategies for the 5G and smart city era.