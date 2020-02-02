You are here

Japanese warship Takanami departs for Gulf to patrol oil lifeline

The Japanese destroyer will share water in the region with a growing number of warships from other countries. (Jiji Press/AFP)
YOKOSUKA, Japan: A Japanese destroyer left for the Gulf of Oman on Sunday amid simmering Middle East tension to guard sea lanes that supply nearly all the oil that powers the world’s third-biggest economy.
“Thousands of Japanese ships ply those waters every year including vessels carrying nine tenths of our oil. It is Japan’s lifeline,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the crew at Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo, before they cast off in a ceremony attended by 500 family members and representatives from the United States, European nations and Middle East.
Abe’s government has said it is prepared to authorize force to protect ships in danger, a controversial decision because Japan’s war-renouncing constitution forbids the use of military force in international disputes.
The Takanami, which will be joined by two maritime patrol planes, will not, however join a naval force led by Japan’s US ally or other naval coalitions in the region.
Tokyo has chosen to operate independently as it navigates disputes in the volatile region. Japan maintains cordial relations with Iran and other countries there and Abe traveled to the region in January to brief Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman on the mission after earlier speaking with Iranian leaders.
Tension in the Middle East has heightened as friction between Iran and the United States escalated following President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran and re-impose sanctions on it.
The United States has blamed Iran for several attacks on international merchant vessels, including a Japanese-owned tanker, the Kokuka Courageous. Tehran denies the accusation.
In addition to the Gulf of Oman, the Takanami, with 200 sailors and two helicopters, will patrol the northern Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, but will not enter the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important choke point between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula.
The Japanese destroyer will share water in the region with a growing number of warships from other countries, including vessels from the United States, France and Britain.
“Japanese merchant ships were attacked in June, and other nations have increased patrols so Japan too is acting to gather intelligence there,” the mission commander, Captain Yosuke Inaba told reporters before he departed.

Topics: energy shipping Japan Arabian Gulf

Car bomb attacks target Syrian pro-Assad regime forces in Aleppo

Updated 02 February 2020
Reuters

Car bomb attacks target Syrian pro-Assad regime forces in Aleppo

Updated 02 February 2020
Reuters

AZAZ, Syria/BEIRUT: Syrian rebel fighters carried out two suicide car bomb attacks in an assault on pro-regime forces in Aleppo on Saturday and opened a new front northeast of the city, an attempted fightback after territorial gains for President Bashar Assad.
Backed by Russian air power, Syrian government forces had made a significant advance into the rebel-held northwest this week, seizing the town of Maarat Al-Numan, part of an offensive to secure the main highway between Damascus and Aleppo.
The suicide attacks were carried out by jihadist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and targeted the Jamiyat al Zahraa area on the western edge of Aleppo. A third car bomb was set off by remote control, a source with the group said.
A news outlet linked to the group, Ebaa, published a video which it said showed elite Tahrir Al-Sham fighters pledging “allegiance to death and jihad” before the attack on Jamiyat Al-Zahraa, watched by the group’s leader, Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani.
The northwestern corner of Syria including Idlib province and adjoining areas of Aleppo is the last major rebel foothold in Syria, where Assad has taken back most of the ground once held by his enemies with Russian and Iranian support.
Syrian state news agency SANA said army troops had destroyed four car bombs before they reached their targets. Syrian army forces were firing rockets and artillery at militant groups on the Jamiyat Al-Zahraa front, it said. Militants had also fired rockets at residential districts of Aleppo.
The two sides gave conflicting accounts of the outcome of the attack.
A news outlet run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which fights in support of Assad, said the Syrian army had thwarted a “fierce attack” by the Nusra Front, as Jolani’s group was known until it broke ties with Al-Qaeda in 2016.
But the jihadist-linked Ebaa news outlet said the attacking forces had captured a group of houses on a hill overlooking Aleppo.

GOVERNMENT CONTROL
The Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham source said the attacks had targeted the “Iranian occupation militias,” a reference to Iran-backed groups fighting in support of Assad.
Aleppo city has been under full government control since 2016, when pro-Damascus forces defeated rebels in the east of the city.
Some 50 km (35 miles) northeast of Aleppo, Turkish-backed rebels attacked government-held positions near the city of Al-Bab, a rebel source and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. Turkish forces were not taking part, rebels said.
The government’s latest offensive has triggered a fresh wave of civilian displacement, with hundreds of thousands moving toward the Turkish border.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey may launch a military operation in Idlib unless the fighting there is halted.
The US special envoy for Syria said on Thursday the Idlib fighting raised the specter of an international crisis.
Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, fears a fresh wave of migrants. It has 12 military observation posts around Idlib, set up under an agreement with Russia and Iran, and several of them have since been surrounded by advancing government forces.

