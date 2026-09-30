DUBAI: The UAE’s 1 Billion Followers Summit is launching two new awards as part of its ambitious push to cement the Emirates as the global capital of content creation.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit is the largest expo for content creators to share their expertise, network and showcase content.

Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office Saeed Al-Eter said on Wednesday that the summit would feature an AI Film award in partnership with TikTok, ByteDance and SeeDance.

Applications are currently open for an original 5–7-minute film using artificial intelligence software SeeDance. The grand prize is $1,000,000.

The second award, 1 Million Stories, will be in partnership with TikTok and will award stories that inspire to create positive content and narratives and are shared on the TikTok platform under the hashtag #1millionstories. The grand prize for this award is $100,000.

He added that the goal of this year’s summit is to create more impactful and positive content.

“Content creation is a growing sector and is ever-evolving. We are following this growth. The UAE encourages and believes in content creators,” he said.

Additionally, the summit will dedicate one day to Instagram creators and host a creator market, which will feature 100 companies to help showcase businesses and secure investment opportunities.

Al-Eter said that the 2027 edition of the summit will be the biggest ever, securing the UAE’s position as the global center of content creation.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the UAE Mohammad Al-Gergawi also emphasized the UAE’s position on content creation, saying that it has transformed into a hub of content creation and new media.