Former Lebanon finance chief in plea for $25bn bailout plan

Nasser Saidi. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

  • Rescue package needed ‘to restore confidence’ and kick-start major banking reforms
PARIS: A former Lebanese finance minister has called for a second Paris summit to bail out the debt-ridden nation with financial support of up to $25 billion.

Nasser Saidi, who is also a former deputy governor of Lebanon’s central bank, told Arab News that restructuring of the country’s banking system is needed urgently and that “depositors should not have to pay for banks’ mismanagement.”

Financial support of between $20 billion and $25 billion is needed “to restore confidence,” he said.

The former minister’s comments come almost two years after a Paris conference rallied international support for an $11 billion investment program in Lebanon. More than 50 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the US and Russia, took part in the summit alongside the World Bank, the IMF and major finance institutions.

Saidi told Arab News: “We need to address Lebanon’s debt burden as part of a comprehensive macro-economic fiscal, financial, banking and currency reform program. The debt problem cannot be viewed in isolation.”

The country’s sovereign debt is now running at $90 billion, or 160 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), he said. The cost of servicing the debt is around $10 billion, which is 22 percent of GDP and more than 65 percent of government revenue — “a debt burden that is totally unsustainable.”

Lebanon’s central bank also owes $120 billion to the country’s banks that it is unable to repay. “So when we talk about the problem, it means addressing the sovereign debt problem and the central bank debt problem,” Saidi said.

He said the $11 billion in infrastructure spending promised at the 2018 Paris meeting “is no longer relevant because Lebanon’s financial circumstances have changed radically.”

“Lebanon is in a recession that will become a depression, meaning that GDP might decline by 8 to 10 percent this year,” the former minister warned. “An economic stabilization fund of around $20 to $25 billion is required for balance of payments problems, dealing with liquidity at the banks and, at the same time, it would need to be accompanied by a restructuring of the banking system.

Saidi urged major shareholders to help Lebanon’s struggling banks recapitalize with cash injections drawn from past profits.

“Recently Bank Audi sold its subsidiary in Egypt. Other banks should sell their subsidiaries outside and bring their money home. They may have other investments they can liquidate, such as real estate, in order to increase capital.”

The former minister claimed that “with the $25 billion Lebanon requires, confidence will be restored, and you can start attracting capital back into the country.”

Commenting on recent government reforms in the energy sector, including electricity, Saidi said: “It is totally unrealistic; power plants can be built in six months. We need to stop corruption and waste. GE, Siemens and the Chinese can build plants in six months. The fuel bought now is priced above international prices, so the government should approach Gulf countries and ask them to supply us with fuel at international prices or even lower, in line with what they did for Egypt in the past.

“That would reduce our fuel and electricity bill by $3 billion. This package needs to be completed with a social safety net since, according to World Bank figures, one-third of the Lebanese population is living below the poverty line,” he said.
 

Updated 04 February 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s cash-strapped authorities are struggling to decide what to do about a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March but are leaning toward repayment for foreign holders and a swap for local investors, political and banking sources said on Tuesday.
Lebanon, which has never defaulted on its hefty debt, is in the throes of a financial and economic crisis that has shattered confidence in banks and ignited protests against a political elite blamed for steering the country toward collapse.
A government source and two senior political sources said big differences remained over options: pay in full, ask local holders of the issue to swap for longer-dated notes delaying payment by at least 10 years, or simply not pay.
Two of those sources and three senior bankers said a swap would ease pressure on dwindling foreign currency reserves and buy time. Three sources said the government has not initiated any steps for a default scenario.
Lebanon’s dollar bonds have gained in recent days, with the rally particularly pronounced among shorter-term bonds, signalling growing expectations that the government might pay its most immediate debt obligations.
The country has $2.5 billion in principal and $1.9 billion in coupon payments on Eurobonds due in 2020.
The March 2020 issue has added 12% in the past four trading sessions and was trading at 84.6 cents to the dollar on Tuesday, according to RRPSBONDS data.
In contrast, Lebanon’s longer-dated bonds are trading at 50 cents to the dollar or lower, indicating a higher probability of a debt default or restructuring at some point.
The government source said that Lebanon, grappling with one of the world’s heaviest debt burdens, would not be able to avoid a debt restructuring further down the road and would need assistance from the International Monetary Fund, which would require consensus in Lebanon’s fractured political landscape.
“Kicking the can down the road by paying means a lot of money out of scarce resources and there are more maturities coming in April and June, so it’s only a few months of extra breathing space,” said Paul McNamara, investment director at asset manager GAM.
The two political sources said Prime Minister Hassan Diab preferred making the March payment on time to avoid any blemish on the country’s reputation as his government, formed last month, tries to win back the confidence of international donors.
“He does not want to start his term with a default on debt obligations and give any negative sign to the international community,” one of the political sources told Reuters.
Ratings agencies have warned a swap would constitute a selective default.
One of the senior bankers said he expected the government to ask domestic holders to agree on a swap. “This is bad for the banks ... but it’s not like we have much of a choice,” he said.

