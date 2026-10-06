JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index rose 110.17 points, or 1.05 percent, on Tuesday to close at 10,589.95.

Trading activity totaled around 189.1 million shares worth more than SR4.15 billion ($1.11 billion), with 189 companies advancing and 71 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu surged 332.04 points, or 1.55 percent, to close at 21,736.43, with 32 stocks advancing and 26 declining. The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index gained 14.83 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 1,424.55.

Market movers



Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. led the main market gainers, rising 9.97 percent to SR11.14. Watani Iron Steel Co. advanced 9.89 percent to SR2, while Arab Sea Information System Co. gained 9.88 percent to SR3.78.

On the losing side, Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. slipped 2.93 percent to close at SR12.61. East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry decreased 2.27 percent to close at SR180.50, while Marketing Home Group for Trading Co. slipped 1.83 percent to close at SR37.50.

Corporate disclosures



Alramz Real Estate Co. announced the signing of Shariah-compliant credit facility agreements with Bank Albilad worth SR400 million, according to a bourse filing.

The company said the four-year facility will be repaid in four annual installments, with the first payment due 12 months after the initial drawdown. The facility is secured against the company’s units in real estate investment funds.

Alramz, whose share price fell 1.46 percent to SR54.15, said the financing will be used to support its operations and invest in real estate funds.

Nofoth Food Products Co. announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 65 percent stake in Plenty Food Co., according to a Tadawul statement.

The company said the regulatory procedures related to the transaction were completed on Oct. 5, with ownership of the shares transferred and registered in Nofoth’s name in accordance with the share purchase agreement.

Nofoth, whose share price slipped 0.32 percent to end the session at SR6.20, added that there has been no change to the transaction consideration previously announced. The acquisition follows the General Authority for Competition’s no-objection to the economic concentration transaction issued on Sept. 2.

Professional Medical Expertise Co. announced that it has obtained Shariah-compliant credit facilities from AlJazira Bank with an aggregate limit of SR50 million, ProMedEx said in a market disclosure.

The company, whose share price fell 1.73 percent to SR82.50, said the one-year facilities will be used to finance the purchase and import of medical materials, devices and equipment from local and international suppliers, supporting its operational needs.

The facilities are secured by a SR55 million promissory note, with ProMedEx confirming that the agreement was fully executed on Oct. 5.

Emaar, The Economic City announced that the Public Investment Fund has approved an extension of the availability period for the utilization of its shareholder loan, according to a market release.

The firm, whose share price moved up 1.26 percent to SR9.65, said the availability period was extended from Sept. 18 to Feb. 28, 2027. The shareholder loan has a potential value of up to SR1 billion, under an agreement with PIF, which is one of the company’s substantial shareholders.

Almarai Co. announced that its board of directors has approved its 2026-2031 strategy, according to a bourse filing.

It added that the strategy focuses on strengthening resilience, improving productivity, disciplined growth and increasing cash flow, with growth pillars including expanding core businesses, entering new food categories, developing foodservice and e-commerce channels, and strengthening priority markets.

The company, whose share price advanced 3.47 percent to SR45.28, said the strategy has no material financial impact at this time.