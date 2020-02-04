You are here

  • Home
  • KAUST to host bootcamp for Arab & Saudi startups

KAUST to host bootcamp for Arab & Saudi startups

During the bootcamp, the semifinalist teams will learn from more than 40 mentors from various backgrounds, industries, and expertise, and receive feedback on their pitch decks, presentation skills, and value proposition to help prepare them for the regional finals in April.
Short Url

https://arab.news/jutwg

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

KAUST to host bootcamp for Arab & Saudi startups

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) will host an intensive training bootcamp for more than 100 semifinalist startups in Thuwal, from March 1 to 3. Over the course of three days, semifinalists of MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition and MIT Enterprise Forum Saudi Startup Competition will undertake intense training, focusing on pitching skills, business model canvas, design thinking, and more. 

The final round of judging for MITEF Saudi Startup Competition will happen in Jeddah on March 7, after which the winners will join the finalists of the MITEF Arab Startup Competition and go through a final round of judging on April 8 in Abu Dhabi.

Semifinalist teams will compete to win equity-free cash prizes, mentorship opportunities, top-tier training, as well as networking with MENA investors and media. 

Each team will receive a tailored training experience based on the track they applied for (either Startups Track, Ideas Track, or Social Entrepreneurship Track). 

With support from the KAUST Entrepreneurship Center and other industry experts, the semifinalist teams will learn tips and tricks on how to perfect their pitch to secure potential investment funding and partnerships. During the bootcamp, the semifinalist teams will learn from more than 40 mentors from various backgrounds, industries, and expertise, and receive feedback on their pitch decks, presentation skills, and value proposition to help prepare them for the regional finals in April. 

Maya Rahal, managing director of MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab, said: “The bootcamp will offer this year’s Arab Startup Competition semifinalist teams unprecedented access to top-tier training, preparing them to face the judges a month later.”

She added: “This year’s bootcamp at KAUST, our Innovation Partner, joins for the first time both the pan-Arab and Saudi chapters of the MIT Enterprise Forum, marking a new milestone in the competition’s history. I want to thank our founding partners Community Jameel for their ongoing trust and faith in this region’s youths’ ability to lead for a better world.”

KAUST Innovation and Economic Development Vice President Dr. Kevin Cullen: “This year we expect to support over 100 startups and offer them insight into the Saudi Arabian entrepreneurship ecosystem where they will discover the support KAUST offers to entrepreneurs from across the Middle East through training, mentorship and access to funding and investor networks.”

Bayan Abdullah Algamdi, head of entrepreneurship programs and MITEF Saudi, added: “The bootcamp training is an important preparatory phase for the competitors to increase their chances of winning and their excellence in presenting their projects to the judges in the next phases.”

Sanofi conference spotlights type 2 inflammations

Updated 10 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Sanofi conference spotlights type 2 inflammations

Updated 10 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Global health care company Sanofi recently organized a medical conference on type 2 inflammations, namely atopic dermatitis and severe asthma, at the Jeddah Hilton. The event, held under the auspices of the Saudi Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Society, included speakers from various health sectors who highlighted latest technologies and Saudi Food and Drug Authority-approved medicines to treat the diseases.
In his opening speech, Professor Abdullah Al-Angari, president of the Saudi Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Society, praised the society’s keenness to organize such important conferences to review the latest developments in type 2 inflammations, and to attract specialists from around the globe. “The scientific papers presented at the conference contribute to informing about the latest developments in treating these diseases. Sanofi Dupixent medication plays an important role in the treatment of the second type of immune inflammations, which include atopic dermatitis and severe asthma. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is among the few countries around the world that provide such a treatment for this disease,” he added.
Dr. Ahmed Siraj, general manager of Sanofi Saudi Arabia, said: “It is of utmost importance to develop cooperation between specialized Arab and international societies by exchanging experiences and knowledge and the latest developments in the treatment of the type 2 immune Inflammations, and the need to hold training courses for beginner Saudi doctors to hone their skills. The disease has several remarkable features, including its genetic aspects and family roots, its signs that include dry skin, allergy toward special types of food, sensitivity to exposure to dust and weather changes, etc., all of which must be taken into consideration when treating the disease.”
The two-day conference covered various topics, including the relationship between basic immunology and allergies, difficulties in dealing with type 2 immune inflammations, and the role of immune cells in disease and clinical trials, among others. Some local experiences with new Sanofi Biologic were also reviewed. The conference highlighted the best practices of treating type 2 immune inflammations from Canada and Saudi Arabia, where Professor Jason Lee conveyed the Canadian experience of immune diseases to the attendees.

Latest updates

Former Lebanon finance chief in plea for $25bn bailout plan
Sanofi conference spotlights type 2 inflammations
Houthis shell Marib as army makes field gains
Saudi Arabia rights workshop confronts child abuse
Saudi agriculture officials reassure public over Riyadh farm bird-flu case

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.