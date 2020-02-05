You are here

Yemeni army kills Houthis in Al-Jawf province

The war in Yemen began after Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 February 2020
Arab News

  • The coalition fighters launched an air strike targeting a militia-owned vehicle, which killed and wounded others on board
  • The national army foiled an attack by the Houthis which resulted to the death of 15 militants and wounds in others
DUBAI: The Yemeni army killed 15 Houthi militants during clashes in Al-Jawf province, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

“The national army foiled an attack carried out by the militia in Al-Jaroub front of Al-Matoon district which resulted to the death of 15 militants and wounds in others,” a military source said.

The coalition fighters also launched an air strike targeting a militia-owned vehicle, which killed and wounded others on board, the source added.

Topics: Houthi yemeni army

Khamenei: Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can

Khamenei: Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can

  • Khamenei believes Trump’s peace plan will be to the detriment of US
  • Palestinian leaders rejected the peace plan
DUBAI: Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, urging Palestinians to confront a US plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
“We believe that Palestinian armed organizations will stand and continue resistance and the Islamic Republic sees supporting Palestinian groups as its duty,” Khamenei said in a speech carried on his website.
“So it will support them however it can and as much as it can and this support is the desire of the Islamic system and the Iranian nation.”
US President Donald Trump announced a US plan last month which would set up a Palestinian state with strict conditions but allow Israel to take over long-contested Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian leaders have rejected it as biased toward Israel.
Trump’s plan is to the detriment of America and Palestinians should confront the deal by forcing Israelis and Americans out through jihad, Khamenei said, according to his official website.
Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States after top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting the Islamic Republic to retaliate with a missile attack against a US base in Iraq days later.

Topics: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran Palestine

