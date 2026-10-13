LONDON: Israeli forces detained 30 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. Meanwhile, several people were reportedly injured when Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian family near Nablus and olive harvesters near Tulkarem, sources said.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office said troops searched houses during the raids and turned one of them, in Asira Al-Shamaliya, into an interrogation center.

Most of the arrests took place in the northern province of Nablus, where Israeli forces detained 15 Palestinians in Tal, 12 in Asira Al-Shamaliya and one in Talfit, the office said. Two other people were arrested during searches of their homes: one in Tubas in the northeastern West Bank, the other in Hebron in the south.

In the village of Talfit, south of Nablus city, settlers wearing Israeli military uniforms attacked Yusuf Munawwar Abu Aisha and his family early on Tuesday, local sources told Turkiye’s state-run Anadolu Agency. The attackers posed as soldiers and knocked on his door before severely beating him and his relatives, they said, and several injured family members were taken to a hospital. Israeli troops raided several homes in the village at the same time, the sources said.

Elsewhere in the northern West Bank, settlers attacked Palestinians harvesting olives on agricultural land in the town of Beit Lid, near Tulkarem. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews treated two people who were beaten.

The raids and assaults took place amid wider escalations of Israeli military operations and attacks by settlers against Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza in October 2023.