  Sarah Al-Suhaimi, chairperson of the Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange (Tadawul) 

Sarah Al-Suhaimi, chairperson of the Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange (Tadawul) 

Sarah Al-Suhaimi
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Sarah Al-Suhaimi, chairperson of the Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange (Tadawul) 

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange (Tadawul) recently reappointed Sarah Al-Suhaimi as chairwoman for the board of directors for a new three-year term.

Al-Suhaimi has been at the head of Tadawul, the largest stock market in the Middle East, since February 2017 and is the first Saudi woman to hold the position.

She has also been the chief executive officer and a board director of the National Commercial Bank (NCB Capital), also known as Al-Ahli Bank, since March 2014.

She attained her bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University in Riyadh with highest honors, and completed the general management program at Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts, US in 2015.

Prior to her current position, Al-Suhaimi served as the vice chairperson of the advisory committee to the board of the Capital Market Authority between 2013 and 2015.

Al-Suhaimi worked as the chief investment officer at Jadwa Investment, where she led the asset management and wealth management business lines and was also a member of its management committee between 2007 and 2011.

Al-Suhaimi was named one of “50 people to watch” by Bloomberg Businessweek in 2017. It wrote: “The first woman to chair Saudi Arabia’s stock market, she will preside over the exchange with what’s likely to be the world’s most valuable business once Saudi Arabian Oil, the state-run oil company, completes its initial public offering (slated for 2018).”

Topics: Who's Who Tadawul Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange

Saudis swing behind China in battle with coronavirus

Updated 09 February 2020
Deemah Al-Khudair

Saudis swing behind China in battle with coronavirus

  • Thousands of messages throwing support for China sent via social media
  • The virus has infected nearly 35,000 people and killed 725, almost all in China
Updated 09 February 2020
Deemah Al-Khudair

JEDDAH: Saudi citizens have swung behind China as it battles to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

A hashtag in Chinese that translates to “We stand with the great people of China” has been circulating on Saudi social media accounts for three days, with thousands of messages of support. 

Posts included: “Don’t give up, China. Don’t let the virus discourage you. We wish a speedy recovery to all those affected. We will always stand with you.”

The Saudi backing was welcomed by the Chinese Embassy in Riyadh, which responded: “Thank you very much for the hashtag. We would like to say, ‘We stand with the great people of Saudi Arabia’.”

The virus has infected nearly 35,000 people and killed 725, almost all in China, since the first case in Wuhan in Hubei province on Dec. 1. The UAE reported two more cases on Saturday, bringing the total there to seven.

However, the number of cases being reported in China is stabilizing, the World Health Organization said on Saturday. The UN health agency said this was “good news,” but cautioned that it was too early to make any predictions about whether the virus had peaked.

“We’re in a four-day stable period where the number of reported cases hasn’t advanced,” said Michael Ryan, head of the agency’s Health Emergencies Program. “That’s good news and may reflect the impact of the control measures that have been put in place.” 

Hubei province is in virtual lockdown and many countries, including Saudi Arabia, have severely restricted travel to and from China.

Agency chief Tedros Adhanom warned against misinformation. “We’re not just battling the virus, we’re also battling the trolls and conspiracy theorists who push misinformation and undermine our response,” he said.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus Wuhan

