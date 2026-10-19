JEDDAH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority said it had placed 166 ambulance teams on standby across Makkah region ahead of the rainy season, to ensure a rapid response to medical emergencies.

The deployment includes 69 teams in Jeddah, 60 in Makkah and 37 in Taif, which are supported by six specialized response vehicles to expand coverage and reduce emergency response times.

Red Crescent puts 166 ambulance teams on standby in Makkah region for rainy season. (Supplied)

The authority said its preparations included monitoring weather forecasts and updates from the National Center for Meteorology, and the positioning of ambulance teams based on directives from authorities, the prevailing conditions, and areas identified as requiring additional coverage.

The preparations form part of operational plans to maintain emergency medical services under all weather conditions, the authority added. They also include efforts to enhance the operational readiness of ambulance crews and coordinate with other agencies to ensure a swift response and the continuity of emergency medical services.

Red Crescent puts 166 ambulance teams on standby in Makkah region for rainy season. (Supplied)

The deployments build on an established network across Makkah region, which is divided into 19 ambulance sectors served by 98 centers that operate around the clock; Makkah has 38 centers covering eight sectors, Jeddah has 36 serving seven sectors, and Taif has 24 in four sectors.

During periods of heavy rainfall, the authority said it repositions crews in areas where emergency calls are likely to be concentrated, including valleys, major highways, busy areas and rugged terrain in the most-affected governorates. Its command-and-control center and medical dispatch center also monitor conditions in real time to help coordinate responses and direct resources where they are needed most.

Red Crescent puts 166 ambulance teams on standby in Makkah region for rainy season. (Supplied)

The precautions are particularly important in Jeddah, which lies below an escarpment and has at least 11 wadis that drain toward the city, increasing the risk of flash flooding during rainfall.

This month, the National Center for Meteorology forecast moderate-to-heavy rainfall across Makkah and the governorates of Al-Kamil, Al-Jumoum, Bahra, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Al-Laith and Al-Qunfudhah, as a result of which the Civil Defense urged the public to take precautions.

The regional emergency-response network handles significant demand even outside periods of severe weather. During the first quarter of this year, the Red Crescent said its teams responded to 122,186 emergency calls across Makkah region, including 61,868 in Makkah city, 46,949 in Jeddah and 13,369 in Taif. The authority also conducted 92 air-ambulance missions and handled more than 450 cases through dedicated heart attack and stroke-response procedures during the same period.

It urged citizens and residents to cooperate with ambulance crews, give way to emergency vehicles and report medical emergencies by calling 997 or using the official Asefni mobile app. Callers were advised to provide the precise location of incidents so that ambulance crews can reach patients and deliver life-saving care as quickly as possible.