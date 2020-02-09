You are here

Iraq to cut oil output at Nahr Bin Omar oil field

Nahr Bin Omar oilfield is one of the controversial oilfields because of pollution. (File/AFP)
  • The company said “has decided to cut crude oil production to minimum and to stop operating all oil wells to provide environmental protection”
CAIRO: Iraq’s Basra Oil Co. will cut crude oil output at the Nahr Bin Omar field to a minimum because of pollution and gas emissions, state news agency reported on Sunday.
The company’s Director General Ihsan Abduljabbar said: “Nahr Bin Omar oilfield is considered one of the most controversial fields because of the pollution and gas emissions.”
Abduljabbar added “it has been decided to cut crude oil production to minimum and to stop operating all oil wells to provide environmental protection.”

Topics: Iraq Basra Oil Company Pollution Oil

Singapore Airshow: major exhibitors pull out amid coronavirus concern

  • Major exhibitors including Lockheed Martin and Raytheon have pulled out over the virus
  • Show requiring temperature checks on arrival and is discouraging attendees from shaking hands
SINGAPORE: More than 70 trade exhibitors have pulled out of the Singapore Airshow amid concerns over the new coronavirus and the number of public tickets available will be less than half of those on offer in 2018 to limit attendance, the show’s organizer said on Sunday.
Some major exhibitors, including Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Co. have pulled out over the virus.
Experia Events Managing Director Leck Chet Lam told reporters the number of companies not attending represented less than 8 percent of those that had signed up for the show, to be held from Feb. 11 to 16.
He said the number of aircraft on static display would be lower than in 2018, but around 40 to 45 were still expected.
At a media preview at the show site on Sunday, there were some empty spaces where stands would have been assembled by some of the exhibitors that had pulled out.
The show is requiring temperature checks on arrival and is discouraging attendees from shaking hands as part of enhanced health measures to protect against the virus, Leck said.
There have been 40 confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore, which on Friday raised the threat level from the epidemic to the same put in place during the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory System outbreak.

Topics: aviation Singapore Singapore Airshow

