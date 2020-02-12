You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia misses Guinness record for largest CPR session

Saudi Arabia misses Guinness record for largest CPR session

1 / 4
The number of trainees registered for the record attempt, held at King Abdul Aziz Sports City in Makkah.
2 / 4
The number of trainees registered for the record attempt, held at King Abdul Aziz Sports City in Makkah.
3 / 4
The number of trainees registered for the record attempt, held at King Abdul Aziz Sports City in Makkah.
4 / 4
The number of trainees registered for the record attempt, held at King Abdul Aziz Sports City in Makkah.
Short Url

https://arab.news/9u4km

Updated 12 February 2020
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

Saudi Arabia misses Guinness record for largest CPR session

  • Organizational problems prevented the Kingdom from succeeding in a Guinness World Records attempt at the largest Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training session
Updated 12 February 2020
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

MAKKAH: Organizational problems prevented the Kingdom from succeeding in a Guinness World Records attempt at the largest Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training session at one time and in one place.

The number of trainees registered for the record attempt, held at King Abdul Aziz Sports City in Makkah, exceeded 16,000.

However, government authorities — including the Ministry of Health, the Saudi Heart Association, the Red Crescent, the Ministry of Education, the General Syndicate of Cars and others — trained 10,000 people, which is below the world record number of 11,840 for CPR trainees.

Wael Mutairi, director of the General Directorate of Health Affairs in Makkah, told Arab News that the initiative aimed to train the largest number of people in CPR to meet the requirements for the Hajj and Umrah, as well as for tourism.

“We want Makkah to be a safe city with no health problems. That is why we came up with this initiative. When we checked Guinness World Records, we found that the largest number is 11,840. We decided to break this record and exert great efforts for the sake of pilgrims who visit Makkah from all over the world. We contacted Guinness and explained to them that we were aiming for 16,000 trainees. We chose this number to encourage participants to break the record. We planned everything including time, categories of people participating and the proposed scenario for the initiative,” he said.

A project as big as this requires the participation of many government authorities, such as the Ministry of Education, to invest in the capabilities of students from the middle and high schools as well as college students and give them something useful to teach other members of society, including family members.

More than 16,800 trainees registered for the initiative. However, organizational problems prevented many trainees from entering the stadium where the initiative was held. In addition, teenage students did not comply with the timeframe.

“We’re glad that we have trained 10,000 people on CPR in one day and this is something gratifying for us. We, of course, have learned from our mistakes and we will avoid them in the future,” Mutairi said.

Ibrahim Al-Thaqafi, a student counselor, said that the initiative was a good one, although it had encountered several obstacles. On the positive side, thousands of students had been trained in CPR, he said.

Topics: Guinness World Record Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia prepares to break two Guinness world records on National Day
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falconry Festival breaks new Guinness world record

Industry experts to address Saudi water challenges

The SWF is organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and will take place in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Industry experts to address Saudi water challenges

  • Through the event, the ministry aims to draw on international expertise to help achieve the goals of Vision 2030
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Water industry experts will gather in Saudi Arabia next month to discuss some of the most pressing challenges facing the sector.
The Saudi Water Forum (SWF 2020), being organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture under the title “Water Sustainability and Global Responsibility,” will be staged in Riyadh from March 17-19.
Through the event, the ministry aims to draw on international expertise to help achieve the goals of Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s national water strategy.
Water security and sustainability are key global issues, particularly in Saudi Arabia where scarcity of water resources and rapid population growth has created an increased demand for water. 

Topics: Saudi Water Forum (SWF) Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Water Forum launched in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Private funds to expand Saudi water plant investments

Latest updates

Industry experts to address Saudi water challenges
Klopp not keen on Salah appearance at Tokyo Olympics
Two patients with coronavirus in UAE have recovered: Health ministry
Mountain crash pilot hails Saudi rescue teams for saving his life
Abdulkarim Al-Humaid, head of public relations and media at the Ministry of Culture

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.