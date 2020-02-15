Arab coalition aircraft crashes in Yemen’s Al-Jawf

You are here

The plane, Tornado model, belongs to the Saudi Royal Airforce. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: A Saudi-led Arab coalition aircraft fell in Yemen’s Al-Jawf province, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
The Tornado fighter jet, belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force, crashed at 11:45pm on Friday, the coalition’s spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said.

Al-Maliki said the jet crashed while on a mission of close air support to units of the Yemeni National Army.

Earlier, dozens of Houthi militants have been killed in southern city of Taiz as the Iran-backed militants pushed to break army’s lines of defenses and to reimpose their siege on the city, an army spokesperson told Arab News.

Col. Abdul Basit Al-Baher said on Wednesday attacks on government forces on all fronts around the city had escalated in an attempt to make a major breakthrough.

“The national army has foiled all attempts to make gains,” Al-Baher said, adding that loyalist forces had also shelled a Houthi training camp in the west of the city.

CAIRO: A Cairo criminal court sentenced the brother of a former Egyptian finance minister to 30 years in jail on Saturday for smuggling antiquities out of the country, a judicial source said.
Raouf Ghali, the sibling of Hosni Mubarak-era finance minister Youssef Ghali, was sentenced to 30 years in jail and fined 6 million pounds ($380,000) for his role in trafficking artefacts out of Egypt to Italy.
He had three accomplices, including Italian ex-honorary consul to Egypt Ladislav Skakal, who was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in jail and a million pound fine.
Skakal now faces 30 years imprisonment if apprehended by Egyptian authorities, having previously been sentenced to 15 years in absentia in January as part of the same case.
Egypt has requested that Interpol issue a red notice against the disgraced former honorary consul.
The stolen artefacts included nearly 22,000 golden coins, 151 miniature figurines, five mummy masks, 11 pottery vessels, three ceramic tiles dating to the Islamic period and a wooden sarcophagus.
Italian police discovered the loot in a diplomatic shipping container en route from the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria to Salerno in Italy in 2017.
Egyptian security agencies also uncovered precious pieces hidden in Skakal’s Cairo home and in a bank safety deposit box.
The stolen antiquities were returned to Egypt in cooperation with Italian authorities in 2018.
Also sentenced in the case were two Egyptians, both given 15 years in jail and a million pound fine.
Looting and trafficking of Egypt’s cultural heritage increased during the the popular uprising that ousted former president Mubarak in 2011 and during the years of political turmoil that followed.
Last year, the golden coffin of a Pharaonic priest that had been stolen amid the tumult was unveiled in Cairo after it was repatriated from the United States.
In recent years, Egypt has sought to promote its archaeological heritage in a bid to revive its vital tourism sector.

