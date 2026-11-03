Qatari mediators traveled ​to Tehran on Monday night for talks with ‌Iranian ‌Foreign ​Minister ‌Abbas Araqchi ⁠on ​a potential ⁠US-Iran deal, an official briefed ⁠on ‌the talks told Reuters.

Under ‌discussion ​is ‌a ‌version of the draft US-Iran ‌deal that has been under ⁠negotiation ⁠for the past eight days, the official said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that indirect talks with Washington were taking place via mediators.

"Given the sensitivity and gravity of the current situation, consultations and deliberations are very intensive," Araghchi said in a video interview with the official IRNA news agency.

"Qatar and Pakistan are playing a very active mediating role in these negotiations."

US President Donald Trump signaled progress in talks with Iran to avoid a return to war.

A deal with Tehran "could happen," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday, a day before crucial US midterm elections. He added that "Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible."

Vice President JD Vance separately said that both he and Trump were optimistic about securing an agreement.

"We've certainly made some progress. We'll see if we can make some more," Vance told reporters on Monday.

Oil prices, sent rocketing by Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz energy corridor, plunged by more than seven percent on Monday on optimism over a possible end to the eight-month-old conflict.