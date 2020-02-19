You are here

  Musalli Al-Muammar, adviser to the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority

Musalli Al-Muammar, adviser to the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority

Musalli Al-Muammar
Updated 19 February 2020
Arab News

Musalli Al-Muammar, adviser to the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority

  Al-Muammar worked as a sports news analyst at Al Arabiya News Channel for more than seven years, and was a weekly sports columnist for Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper between 2007 and 2017
Updated 19 February 2020
Arab News

Musalli Al-Muammar was recently appointed as an adviser to the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) on sports affairs and international communications.
Last month he announced his resignation as president of the Saudi Professional League after serving two years in that role, with his decision surprising many. Al-Muammar expressed his gratitude to those who had expressed their concern about his departure, and thanked people he had worked with
while president.
Al-Muammar holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, and a master’s degree in marketing communications from Manchester Metropolitan University.
He has a global executive master’s in international sports law from the Higher Institute of Law and Economics in Spain.
He was the head of the marketing and communications department at Dhahran Techno Valley King Fahd University between 2013 and 2018, and corporate communications manager at Saudi Telecom Co. from 2008 until 2013.
He was also the editing director of Shams newspaper between 2005 and 2007.
Al-Muammar worked as a sports news analyst at Al Arabiya News Channel for more than seven years, and was a weekly sports columnist for Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper between 2007 and 2017.
The chairman of the GEA is Turki Al-Sheikh, and the authority is responsible for organizing, developing and leading the entertainment sector in the Kingdom as part of the country's Vision 2030 reform plan. Twitter: @musalli9

Topics: Who's Who

Marwan Al-Sulaimani, director general at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Jeddah

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Marwan Al-Sulaimani, director general at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Jeddah

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Marwan Al-Sulaimani has been the director general at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Jeddah since April 2017.

The Saudi Smart Cities Summit and Expo was launched in Jeddah on Wednesday. Al-Sulaimani said that smart technology is being adopted to help pilgrims at all stages of their religious journey in Saudi Arabia.

“Technological advances will smooth pilgrims’ progress from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom until they gather at Mount Arafat,” he said.

The two-day summit highlighted the role of sustainable technologies in “Smart Makkah,” an ambitious plan to incorporate advanced tech in many of the country’s major cities.

Al-Sulaimani obtained his master’s degree in strategic management in 2007 from Maastrich School of Management in the Netherlands.

He started his career in 1996 as a sales administration manager in Tera Pak in Jeddah until 2006, before moving to Toyota — Abulatif Jameel Co. — in 2007 to serve as the director of supply chain and director of sales marketing (SUV, commercial vehicles) until 2012.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah hopes to increase the annual number of pilgrims to 15 million by 2022 and 30 million by 2030 in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Al-Sulaimani said that the ministry was working with all stakeholders to ease pilgrims’ experience and improve services every year. His Twitter handle  is: @sulaimanimh1.

Topics: Who's Who Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

