Musalli Al-Muammar was recently appointed as an adviser to the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) on sports affairs and international communications.
Last month he announced his resignation as president of the Saudi Professional League after serving two years in that role, with his decision surprising many. Al-Muammar expressed his gratitude to those who had expressed their concern about his departure, and thanked people he had worked with
while president.
Al-Muammar holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, and a master’s degree in marketing communications from Manchester Metropolitan University.
He has a global executive master’s in international sports law from the Higher Institute of Law and Economics in Spain.
He was the head of the marketing and communications department at Dhahran Techno Valley King Fahd University between 2013 and 2018, and corporate communications manager at Saudi Telecom Co. from 2008 until 2013.
He was also the editing director of Shams newspaper between 2005 and 2007.
Al-Muammar worked as a sports news analyst at Al Arabiya News Channel for more than seven years, and was a weekly sports columnist for Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper between 2007 and 2017.
The chairman of the GEA is Turki Al-Sheikh, and the authority is responsible for organizing, developing and leading the entertainment sector in the Kingdom as part of the country's Vision 2030 reform plan. Twitter: @musalli9
