Baby Shark Live Musical arrives in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The popular Pinkfong Baby Shark Live Musical is coming to Saudi Arabia for the very first as part of its grand tour of the Middle East and North Africa.
The three-week tour starts on Feb. 19 and will continue until March 7. Baby Shark fans in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam can enjoy live musical shows running for four consecutive days in each city, with three shows per day.
Children will have the chance to join Baby Shark and his friends, dance with them and learn about shapes, colors and numbers while singing the popular song along with new and classic ones.
The original South Korean cast will entertain Baby Shark fans at Al-Shallal Theme Park in Jeddah on Feb. 19-22, King Saud University in Riyadh on Feb. 26-29, and Dhahran Expo in Dammam on March 4-7.
Ticket prices begin from SR100 ($26.60), and are available for purchase at Halayalla, Jarir Bookstores and Toys R Us branches across the country.
The event is organized by the regional children’s entertainment company Spacetoon in collaboration with Saudi-based Hwadi Events.
The wildly popular “Baby Shark” song has more than 3.5 billion views on YouTube. It is produced by Pinkfong, a South Korean edutainment company that specializes in children’s songs.
