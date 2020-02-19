You are here

Baby Shark Live Musical arrives in Saudi Arabia

Baby Shark fans in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam can enjoy live musical shows running for four consecutive days in each city, with three shows per day. (Supplied)
Ruba Obeid

JEDDAH: The popular Pinkfong Baby Shark Live Musical is coming to Saudi Arabia for the very first as part of its grand tour of the Middle East and North Africa.
The three-week tour starts on Feb. 19 and will continue until March 7. Baby Shark fans in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam can enjoy live musical shows running for four consecutive days in each city, with three shows per day.
Children will have the chance to join Baby Shark and his friends, dance with them and learn about shapes, colors and numbers while singing the popular song along with new and classic ones.
The original South Korean cast will entertain Baby Shark fans at Al-Shallal Theme Park in Jeddah on Feb. 19-22, King Saud University in Riyadh on Feb. 26-29, and Dhahran Expo in Dammam on March 4-7.
Ticket prices begin from SR100 ($26.60), and are available for purchase at Halayalla, Jarir Bookstores and Toys R Us branches across the country.
The event is organized by the regional children’s entertainment company Spacetoon in collaboration with Saudi-based Hwadi Events.
The wildly popular “Baby Shark” song has more than 3.5 billion views on YouTube. It is produced by Pinkfong, a South Korean edutainment company that specializes in children’s songs.

Updated 19 February 2020
NADEEM ASEM

Passionate Saudi musicians Jwa ready to take the world by storm

  • Jwa’s first album is due to be released on Feb. 25
  • The word “jwa” in Arabic means the “highest levels of passion and love,” which embodies how the quintet feel about Indie music — the thing that brought them together
Updated 19 February 2020
NADEEM ASEM

RIYADH: The music scene in the Kingdom is exploding, with young, talented Saudis taking full advantage of the developments in the country by showcasing their talent.
 In a limited time, young Saudi musicians have proven that they are equal to any other young cohort of musicians anywhere in the world.
 One of those talents is a young band from Dhahran, Jwa. Currently performing locally in Riyadh, Jeddah and other cities in the Eastern Province, the group has plans to perform in Jordan, Egypt, Dubai and Bahrain, as it awaits the release of its first album before exploring new horizons.
 The band, formed in 2018, is composed of Methgal Al-Shammari on drums, Mohammad Al-Nahas (bass and vocals), Arkan Al-Zahrani (guitar), Mansour Al-Gallaf (guitar) and Fawaz Baasem (keyboard).
They have had two local hit singles, “Ya Safina” and “Min Jadeed.” Methgal and Mohammad, the founders of Jwa, say that at first they “performed at numerous local events and parties” across the Kingdom. It did not take them long to become popular among Saudis.

The word “jwa” in Arabic means the “highest levels of passion and love,” which embodies how the quintet feel about Indie music — the thing that brought them together.
However, they have faced many challenges in the last two years. Methgal and Mohammad said initially a “lack of support for independent bands” and “weakness of the nurturing music environment” within the country halted their progress.
However, due to the steps taken by the General Entertainment Authority, bands like Jwa have become able to make their voices and music heard. In the future, they are looking to go international, to “make their band known not only to different regions of Saudi Arabia but also abroad to gain more momentum and attraction.”
Jwa’s first album is due to be released on Feb. 25.

