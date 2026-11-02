RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman spoke with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Monday.

Posting on X, Prince Khalid said he and Hegseth discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region as well as the continued Houthi attacks on the Kingdom.

In a call with @SecWar, we reviewed the strategic defense cooperation between our two countries. We also discussed regional and global developments, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and the continued Houthi terrorist attacks against the Kingdom. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) November 2, 2026

The defense minister also held a telephone conversation with French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin on Monday to discuss defense ties and regional developments.

During the call, the two ministers reviewed strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and France in the defense field and ways to strengthen them, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also discussed regional and international developments and coordinated efforts to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world.

The Saudi defense minister also held a telephone conversation with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, during which they discussed ways to strengthen existing and future cooperation between the two countries in the defense sector.

They also discussed joint efforts to promote regional and international security and stability in light of the current situation in the region.