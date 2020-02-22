You are here

Malaysian charities attack envoy over 'missing donations' claim

A woman wearing a protective face mask crosses a bridge in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 19, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 February 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysian charities attack envoy over 'missing donations' claim

  • Aid for Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘unaccounted for,’ according to Palestinian ambassador
Updated 22 February 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian NGOs have demanded Palestinian Ambassador Walid Abu Ali apologize for his claim that donations they had collected to help restore Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem had gone missing.
NGOs are worried that public trust will be affected by the envoy’s “generalization and the grave accusation reported in the media,” Hafidzi Mohammed Noor, chairman of MyCARE, told Arab News on Friday.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassador on Thursday over his claim two days earlier that donations intended for restoration work on Al-Aqsa Mosque “have been unaccounted for.”
“According to the Palestinian ambassador, his statement was based on records by the management of the Al-Aqsa Mosque since 2018. However, he could not confirm whether the donations were specifically to be channeled to Al-Aqsa Mosque Wakaf Department, which is managed by the Jordanian government,” the ministry said in a statement after Thursday’s meeting.
The ministry also expressed its appreciation for Malaysian NGOs’ efforts to help Palestinians.

“Malaysia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Palestinian territories in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, as well as the Gaza Strip,” the statement read.
“We never channel our donations (directly) to Al-Aqsa Mosque because the mosque is under the stewardship of the Jordanian government, and it is well maintained by them,” said Faisal Aziz, president of the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM), which along with MyCARE was among the organizations that demanded that the envoy publicly apologize for his claim.
“All registered NGOs in Malaysia are monitored and have their financial reports audited,” Aziz told Arab News on Friday, adding that ABIM has been transparent with the money donated by Malaysian people.
All donations are transferred directly to local Palestinian NGOs, Aziz said.
A meeting between the Malaysian NGOs and the ministry is scheduled for next week.
The Palestinian ambassador was unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News.

Niger military operation kills 120 ‘terrorists’: defense ministry

Updated 22 February 2020
AFP

Niger military operation kills 120 'terrorists': defense ministry

  • Niger has struggled against a wave of jihadist attacks near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso
Updated 22 February 2020
AFP

NIAMEY: A joint operation by Nigerien and French troops in southwest Niger killed 120 “terrorists” and seized bomb-making equipment and vehicles, the country’s defense ministry said Friday.
As of February 20 “120 terrorists have been neutralized” in the operation in the vast Tillaberi region near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso, the statement said, adding there had been no losses among Nigerien or French troops.
Niger’s defense minister Issoufou Katambe praised the “cooperation... in the battle against terrorism,” according to the statement.
Authorities in the restive Tillaberi region have ramped up security restrictions, closing markets and banning motorbike traffic after attacks by jihadist groups over December and January killed 174 Nigerien soldiers.
A state of emergency has been in place in the region for the past two years.
Since 2015, Niger has struggled against a wave of jihadist attacks near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso in the west, exacerbating needs in the Tillaberi and Tahoua regions, where nearly 78,000 people have been displaced.
France this year said it would boost its military presence in the troubled west African region by deploying 600 fresh troops to its 4,500-strong operation.

